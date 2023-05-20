News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square

CLIP - Election 2023: Is this the youngest councillor on the island of Ireland? Meet the voice of 'a new brand of progressivism' who has yet to sit his A-levels

Is this the youngest councillor on the island of Ireland?

By Adam Kula
Published 20th May 2023, 11:59 BST- 2 min read

He certainly believes so, and says it’s something he is “very proud of”.

Aged 18 – the minimum age for standing in NI’s council elections – Lewis Boyle has taken a seat for the Alliance Party in the staunchly unionist-dominated area of Ballyclare, part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has yet to sit his A-levels, but has designs on going to university to study politics at Queen’s University Belfast.

Most Popular

"Council can be donecon currently through, hopefully, university studies,” he said.

He described himself as “new brand of progressivism”, with the environment a particular concern.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Why did he get involved so young?

"I wanted to get involved to make change in my community,” he said.

Alliance Party stalwart John Blair with new councillor Lewis Boyle, aged 18Alliance Party stalwart John Blair with new councillor Lewis Boyle, aged 18
Alliance Party stalwart John Blair with new councillor Lewis Boyle, aged 18

“I’ve seen things that weren’t being done effectively and there’s no better way to make change than by getting involved in the decision process itself.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"There’s lots of stuff to be done on climate, with young people’s interactions, getting young people involved in council, listening to their issues. And there’s absolutely no better way to do that than by getting a young person in there.

"We want to be a party of climate champions, introducing rewidling, promoting recycling policies, making sure the environment is really cared for here in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

“My two key priorities are getting the environment protected, representing young people, and improving our community services.”

More from this reporter:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'IRA are ghastly murderous thugs and we must remember that - starting with Gerry Adams'

The 'Northern Irish Elon Musk' adds best part of £1 billion to his wealth as he tops the Ulster names on the 2023 Rich List

What is in Ireland's new so-called 'thought crime' bill, how many years in jail can you get, and which parties are backing it?

Ex-nuclear submarine commander dubs Irish government 'freeloaders' over lack of military power and dependence on UK and NATO

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives trying to solve attempted murder of John Caldwell now have 16,667 days'-worth of CCTV footage

Peter Brooke: Death of former Northern Ireland Secretary who coined phrase 'Britain has no selfish or strategic interest in NI' and believed IRA was unlikely to be beaten by force

Brexit: Entirety of UK will have 'not for EU' printed on goods as James Cleverly insists 'Northern Ireland is as much part of UK as north Essex'

Related topics:Northern IrelandCouncilAntrimElon MuskNewtownabbey Borough CouncilIRABallyclare