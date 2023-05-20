He certainly believes so, and says it’s something he is “very proud of”.

Aged 18 – the minimum age for standing in NI’s council elections – Lewis Boyle has taken a seat for the Alliance Party in the staunchly unionist-dominated area of Ballyclare, part of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

He has yet to sit his A-levels, but has designs on going to university to study politics at Queen’s University Belfast.

"Council can be donecon currently through, hopefully, university studies,” he said.

He described himself as “new brand of progressivism”, with the environment a particular concern.

Why did he get involved so young?

"I wanted to get involved to make change in my community,” he said.

Alliance Party stalwart John Blair with new councillor Lewis Boyle, aged 18

“I’ve seen things that weren’t being done effectively and there’s no better way to make change than by getting involved in the decision process itself.

"There’s lots of stuff to be done on climate, with young people’s interactions, getting young people involved in council, listening to their issues. And there’s absolutely no better way to do that than by getting a young person in there.

"We want to be a party of climate champions, introducing rewidling, promoting recycling policies, making sure the environment is really cared for here in Antrim and Newtownabbey.

“My two key priorities are getting the environment protected, representing young people, and improving our community services.”

