Condemnation after police branded the 'SS RUC' and told to 'f**k off' as dissident republicans take over community policing meeting

The takeover of a meeting at a community centre by masked dissident republicans has been condemned as “thuggish, sinister, and disgusting” by the UUP.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP, Sinn Fein, the Alliance justice minister have all also issued press releases condemning the incident – which was the second in as many days, after similar disruption at a meeting in west Belfast.

It happened on Tuesday at a District Policing & Community Safety Partnership (DPSCP) gathering in the Girdwood Community Hub in north Belfast, attended by both police officers and non-police board members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A six-minute video was put online on the Facebook page Irish Revolutionary News, which describes itself as the “official Facebook account of Saoradh & the Irish Republican Prisoners’ Welfare Association”.

Images from a Saoradh video showing dissident republican protestors invading a community policing meeting in north Belfast on February 25, 2025; the first image shows one of them delivering a speech, the second shows a group of masked men at the back of the hall

The footage, branded with the Saoradh logo, shows a man stood at a podium in the centre.

He gave an address to the crowd as a group of at least six masked men stood at the back of the hall.

As police looked on, the man speaking said: "We take this opportunity to ask those in positions of responsibility within Girdwood to cancel this event and not to organise another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Members of the local community have voiced feelings of concern and legitimate anger in opposition to this event."

As to why, he said the PSNI was carrying out "oppression" of republicans, has links to MI5, and has been involved in "house raids" against "republican activists including our party members", and carries out "drannigan" (draconian) stop-and-searches.

He accused the PSNI of "child abuse" on the basis that children are sometimes present when searches are being carried out on their parents.

The man referred to the PSNI as "the RUC", and said they are the "same thing".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At one point the chairman of the meeting sought to reassert control and is told by the republican speaking: "Excuse me: we're not done." He was then told to "sit down".

The chairman protested that he was the one chairing the meeting.

"Chair it somewhere else," said one of the republicans, with a southern accent. "We're not going anywhere."

A police officer then rose to talk to the main person who had been speaking, telling him "you are perfectly welcome" and inviting him to "grab a cup of tea, sit down, ask legitimate questions – there's no issues with that". "SS RUC," said one of the republicans in reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not leaving 'til you get out of this building," said another.

"F**k off - right?" said a man with a southern accent.

The video then shows the police officers and others packing up their belongings and leaving.

UUP policing spokesman Alan Chambers said: “Given the important role that DPCSPs play, it is disgusting to learn that sinister attempts were made by masked protesters to disrupt the proceedings of a statutory public meeting at St Comgall’s in west Belfast on Monday, and another meeting in north Belfast on Tuesday afternoon in Girdwood Community Hub.

“I understand that many of those attending both meetings felt threatened and intimidated. I am pleased that the meetings were able to be moved to other rooms and take place while the protesters were eventually evicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Peaceful protest, that is not disruptive, is acceptable but thuggish behaviour, by those wearing masks and who are intent on intimidating participants, is totally unacceptable.”

DUP north Belfast MLA Brian Kingston said: “This was an appalling act of intimidation and a publicity stunt.

“This was a public meeting to discuss community policing with community representatives and residents from both sides of the community along with PSNI officers and other statutory bodies represented.

“It is disgraceful that local residents, including children, in attendance were subjected to this aggressive behaviour which was shocking and traumatic for some.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Justice minister Naomi Long said: “I condemn recent attempts to disrupt public meetings of DPSCPs in Belfast. Such behaviour needs to be called out and challenged. Policing is an inherent part of the transformation of our society and of keeping people safe.”

North Belfast MLA Caral Ni Chuilin of Sinn Fein said: “It’s disgraceful that protestors, mostly masked, entered this meeting in a cynical attempt to intimidate local residents.

“While we uphold the right to protest, that right is not absolute. It does not embrace masked protestors with the clear intent on disrupting a community forum designed to hold police to account.”

The PSNI has said: “We have commenced an immediate investigation in respect to these incidents, which includes the reviewing of video evidence which was gathered at both events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad