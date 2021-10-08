Carrick’s Castlemara estate park upgrade promised by Mid and East Antrim Council

Councillors have identified parks most in need of investment through a series of ‘Play Strategy’.

An upgrade of Legg Park in Carrickfergus town centre was completed earlier this year.

A report to the council’s Direct Services Commiittee has indicated that the local authority has set aside the sum of £260k for replacement play parks in Castlemara and Galgorm, outside Ballymena, during 2021/22.

The sum of £130k has also been allocated for a play park project at Eden Primary School in Carrickfergus.

The local authority has also outlined its commitment to ensuring that play parks in Mid and East Antrim are inclusive,

According to a play park investment document, all new or refurbished playgrounds will be “designed to ensure they are as inclusive as possible”.

Meanwhile, Carrickfergus DUP Councillor Cheryl Brownlee has reported on social media a number of complaints last weekend regarding Sunnylands playground.

She indicated confirmation by the council that the park was cleansed on Monday morning and this will take place on weekdays with cleanliness to be monitored during the next few weekends.

She noted that new swings have been ordered and these replacements will be installed on arrival.

Knockagh DUP Councillor Marc Collins said that he will be seeking clarification over provision of a football pitch in Castlemara at a meeting of the Direct Services Committee on Tuesday evening.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter

