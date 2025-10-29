Councillor raises concerns that infants are not part of council’s priority at Dundonald Ice Bowl

Designs for the £64million re-development of Dundonald Ice Bowl has caused concerns young children may not be part of the council’s “priority” plans.

An elected member and mother has flagged the need for a change of plans for toddlers and infants to be accommodated at the family entertainment centre.

Alderman Sharon Skillen said: “I’ve listened to many of my constituents tell me that the new Dundonald Ice Bowl won’t have the same appeal without a soft play area.

“As a mum with children of different ages, I know, like many families, how important it is to have this option in any family entertainment centre.

Alderman Sharon Skillen has raised concerns that the new Dundonald Ice Bowl will not have soft play facilities. Pic credit: LDRS

“A soft play area would make Dundonald Ice Bowl more attractive to families with young children who are too young to skate or go bowling. It gives parents the option to bring the whole family, so everyone has something fun to do.

"The Ice Bowl has always been a much-loved venue in Dundonald and across the city. I want to make sure the new facility continues that legacy by offering something for everyone, from toddlers to teenagers.

“That is why I am asking council officers to look at how the budget can be used to ensure a soft play area forms part of the new Ice Bowl project.”

The Dundonald Ice Bowl has proved popular in the past for young children at its ‘Indiana Land’ soft play and slides, but the council says a similar facility will not feature when the new look attraction opens next year.

A Council spokesperson said: “The council is investing to deliver a modern, state-of-the-art leisure complex that will serve people of all ages across the local area and beyond.

“While the new centre will initially not feature a soft play area in the same form as Indiana Land, it will provide a much wider range of facilities, including an Olympic-sized ice rink, a 24-lane bowling alley, a 100-station gym, community rooms, a restaurant, and a coffee shop.