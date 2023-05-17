Election 2023: NI Protocol features in last-ditch appeals for votes from all three main unionist party leaders

​The leaders of all three of the main unionist parties have issued “eve-of-poll” messages to their supporters and prospective converts ahead of the opening of polling stations at 7am.

They will remain open until 10pm, after which results should begin filtering through from Friday afternoon onwards.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s appeal to voters centred on the idea that they can “strengthen our hand” in seeking to overturn the Windsor Framework and replace it with something more acceptable to unionism.

However, these ambitions have run up against a staunch refusal from both the EU and UK governments to rewrite the framework – a position repeated just a day earlier by foreign secretary James Cleverly, who warned that re-opening negotiations with Brussels could even lead to a worse deal for unionists.

“Pro-Northern Ireland voters have a simple choice,” said Sir Jeffrey.

"They can back DUP candidates and strengthen our position as we seek to finish the job of restoring Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom following the harm done by the imposition of the Protocol, or unionism can divide and splinter, costing seats in our councils and helping to hand more influence to those who would further weaken the Union.

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on Thursday as Northern Ireland elects 462 councillors

"In every area voters are uniting behind the DUP, some for the first time because they realise the stakes tomorrow.

"This election will be an important opportunity to determine the next four years in our 11 local councils, but it will also help shape the future direction of Northern Ireland...

“Our goal for every council is to deliver the best services at the lowest possible cost to rate-payers. That means focusing on what matters rather than political pet projects.

“We have pledged to voters that we will seek to re-establish the Northern Ireland Assembly on a fair and sustainable basis by finishing the job of protecting NI’s place in the UK and its internal market.

"We will work within councils to protect and deliver core services at real value and lowest cost to ratepayers.

"We will promote and deliver regeneration for our villages, towns and city centres and in our King’s Coronation year, we will co-operate with other unionists, to strengthen our rich heritage and culture.

“At this election, vote to strengthen our hand and ensure Unionism speaks with a strong and united voice.

“If you want Northern Ireland to move forward together where everyone is respected and feels at home, then vote for your local Democratic Unionist candidates, and then transfer to other pro-Union candidates.”

The UUP leader Doug Beattie said: “Northern Ireland is an incredible place, with incredible people and a wealth of opportunity. It is for us to grow its potential.

"One way we can do that is with effective local government. After all, all politics is local. “So, this election is about you: it’s about your relationship with your local council and local elected representatives...

“The last number of years have seen much stalemate and division in politics. As we continue to deal with the problems caused by the Northern Ireland protocol, the UUP stands ready to provide the strong, confident, pro-union leadership that is needed.

“This election offers an opportunity to elect Ulster Unionist councillors with a long-term vision striving for better services, a more connected society and a brighter future. We offer an alternative to stalemate. We offer you a team who can deliver for you, the ratepayer.

“We have shown that we can deliver. Whether it has been on putting forward solutions to deal with the NI Protocol, or our record in the Department of Health under Robin Swann, Ulster Unionists have a record of getting things done.

“We want to make Northern Ireland work for everyone. You can help us achieve this by voting for your local Ulster Unionist candidates.

“I take this opportunity to thank our candidates for putting their heads above the parapet. It takes a certain courage to put yourself before the electorate and I am encouraged by your commitment.”

And TUV leader Jim Allister made this appeal:

“To vote TUV 1 is to signal irreversible opposition to the Union-destroying Protocol. No ifs, no buts.

"We can never come to terms with the core tenet of the Protocol and Windsor Whitewash that GB is a foreign country and we must trade and run our economy accordingly.

"We stand for the Union, the whole Union and nothing but the Union.

“Equally, voting TUV is to repudiate IRA/Sinn Fein rule. While others would usher Sinn Fein into government by acting as Michelle O’Neill’s bridesmaid, TUV refuses to take the knee to the enthronement of Sinn Fein.

"If that means no Stormont, so be it. Imperfect direct British rule is much to be preferred over Republican rule.

“So I urge all unionists alarmed by the iniquitous Protocol and the infamy of Sinn Fein rule to vote TUV 1 on Thursday.