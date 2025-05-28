One of the youngest councillors in Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has resigned to continue studies abroad

An Alliance councillor has resigned from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCCC).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Nancy Eaton, who was elected for the first time at the May 2023 local elections for Castlereagh South, officially stepped down during the full council meeting on Tuesday May 27.

The former Lagan College student’s election helped to boost Alliance to the second largest party at Lagan Valley with a shock return of 13 seats in the 40 seat chamber.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The triplet, along with her brother Jack and sister Hannah, received their A-Levels together in 2023.

Alliance Councillor Nancy Eaton has resigned from Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council to continue her studies in the Netherlands. Pic credit: McAuley Multimedia

The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) spoke to the former elected representative outside the council chamber.

Ms Eaton said: “I have had a brilliant time being on the council and have been privileged to represent everyone in the constituency of Castlereagh South.

“Being a councillor has helped me to progress towards the next stage in my professional life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LDRS understands that the Alliance Party is to consider who will be co-opted into Ms Eaton’s council seat in the coming days.

The Queen’s University international studies and politics graduate, one of the youngest to be elected to LCCC, is now due to expand on her studies with a placement in the Netherlands at the age of 25.

She added: “I will now be going to the Netherlands to complete a Master’s in international relations at the University of Groningen.