A planning application for a fireworks storage and distribution facility was deferred at a meeting of Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council’s Planning Committee.

The proposal is for the development of vacant land at Ladyhill Quarry, at Ladyhill Road, outside Antrim. Planning officer Ashleigh Wilson told the committee, which met at Mossley Mill on Monday evening, the proposal is to erect 20 shipping containers and an office.

She indicated the site requires a “safety distance” for clearance. She said there has been one letter of objection. This claimed the proposal “does not meet with any of the policy criteria for countryside development”.

A report to the committee noted: “The Health and Safety Executive has been consulted on the application and responded with no objection subject to condition. The Department of Justice, Firearms and Explosives Branch were consulted and indicated that they have no objections in principle to the siting of the facility.”

Proposed location for the storage and distribution facility. Pic supplied by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

The report also stated: “The applicant seeks to store under two tonnes of potassium nitrate which can give off irritating/toxic fumes (or gases) in a fire.

“Whilst there is no information submitted concerning safety or fire risk, no further information has been requested, as the principle of development is considered unacceptable.” The recommendation is for refusal.

Darren McCluney, operations director, of Diamond Fireworks, said the company is a member of the British Fireworks Association. He indicated the company has several sites in England and Northern Ireland and has a “perfect safety record”.

Key Provisions

He added the company has been looking for a new site for several years and one of the key provisions is a requirement for specific separation distance.

He noted the proposed location would provide a separation distance of almost the length of two football pitches and meet, what he described as, “strict separation distance requirements”.

He suggested Ladyhill would be “the optimal site for firework storage” before asking for a deferral “to allow the company to satisfy the planning department”.

Planning agent Mark Campbell stressed the “unique suitability of Ladyhill Quarry for the proposed development”. “Safety is paramount when it comes to the storage of fireworks,” he stated.

“Comprehensive security and safety measures ensure the local community and environment are protected from potential hazards. The separation distances is correct in mitigating risks associated with firework storage.

"Ladyhill Quarry provides these separation distances in an ideal location for such a facility. Urban areas do not offer the level of isolation required.”

Macedon Alliance Councillor Billy Webb MBE asked if it was the case that because of the nature of the proposed development it should not be located within a settlement. He was told there is a set-up distance required to “satisfy health and safety and government agencies”.

Barry Diamond, the council’s head of planning, said the application had been received in December and there had been no information to “justify the location”.

He noted the current facility at Rickamore Road Upper, outside Templepatrick, has a separation distance of 64 metres.

Cllr Webb proposed the application is brought back to the next meeting of the planning committee, seconded by Airport DUP Alderman Matthew Magill. The application was deferred after seven councillors voted in favour with two against.