Portadown: Planning approval for 11-bedroom house in multiple occupation

A large building in Carleton Street, Portadown, is going to be converted from an office block with six offices, to a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with 11 bedrooms.

As part of the plans, lodged by Armagh Design Ltd, on behalf of William Hunniford, Charles Street, Portadown, the front of the building will remain unchanged.

ABC Planning officers note in their report: “44-48 Carleton Street comprises a three-storey premises circa 2,035 sq ft, with six offices, a kitchen, storage, and WC facilities.

"To the north west there is an open archway that leads to the rear of the building and a parking area.

This office block in Carleton Street, Portadown, is going to be turned into a house in multiple occupation (HMO) with 11 bedrooms. Credit: Google

"The applicant is seeking planning permission for the change of use from commercial office to house in multiple occupation.

"Proposed plans show 11 bedrooms in place of the six offices, associated waiting area, stores and public room.

"On the ground floor there will be a living/dining room, four bedrooms, a utility room, a kitchen, a shower and a toilet, a bike storage area and a bin storage area.

"The first floor will have five bedrooms, two individual toilets and an individual shower room. The second floor will have two bedrooms, a toilet/shower room and a store.

"Officers have assessed the character of this section of Carleton Street to be overwhelmingly residential, with no other registered HMOs on this street.

"Having regard to the fact that the site is located in a predominantly residential area, that the proposed development will reinstate the building to residential use, and the fact that there are no physical alterations, officers are satisfied that there will be no adverse impact on the design of the host property, the character of the area or the amenity of neighbouring properties.

"With regard to potential for noise nuisance, the council’s Environmental Health Department has considered the proposal and has raised no objections, nor have they recommended the imposition of any conditions.

"For that reason, officers are satisfied that the proposal would not unacceptably affect the amenity of surrounding residents, or the established character of this part of Portadown.