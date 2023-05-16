VIDEO: PSNI say enquiries still proceeding into mob who flipped over parked car in Belfast's Holylands district

The incident came to public attention after the media picked up on a video circulated online by one Gary McMahon.

"My son’s car getting tipped in the Holylands for a bit of fun by other students, absolutely raging,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside the footage showing at least seven young men pushing the car over in Cairo Street in the middle of the night.

"That someone does this for kicks is mind-boggling! Universities need to make an example.”

Mr McMahon (the head of compliance for chicken firm Moy Park) said the car had been left to his son by his grandmother, and had to be towed after the incident.

Anyone who recognises any of the perpetrators from this video is asked to contact the police.

The PSNI said today: “Police received and responded to a report of a vehicle being overturned in the Cairo Street area of south Belfast in the early hours of Wednesday, May 10.

"It was reported at around 3.10am, that a group of people had tipped the car onto its side.

Two frames from the video of the incident. If you know any of the figures in this footage, please contact police.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other video footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 135 of 10/5/23.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

The Holylands is a south Belfast district populated largely by students and by migrants from places including Romania, though there are still a handful of long-term householders there.

One resident called Ray Farley, from the Belfast Holyland Regeneration Association, told The Nolan Show on Tuesday: “Anti-social behaviour happens all the time during term-time in the Holylands.

"They just don't care - they have no respect for other people's property - that's what you see every day.

"We have been talking about this for 20 years and it hasn't changed and it's wearing everybody down – we thought it would resolve with more student accommodation built.

"But you still get people who want to cause mayhem and they know they will get away with lots of things in the Holylands you wouldn't get away with anywhere else.”

