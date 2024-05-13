DUP MP Sammy Wilson warned that the High Court rejecting the legality of the illegal migration act in Northern Ireland could eventually lead to a people and immigration border between NI and the rest of the UK. Photo: Peter Powell/PA Wire

The High Court in Belfast has struck out aspects of the UK government’s flagship Rwanda immigration scheme – exposing a key pledge in the government’s deal with the DUP as false.

DUP MP Sammy Wilson had said the court judgement – on whether the government’s flagship Rwanda legislation is fully applicable in Northern Ireland – would test commitments made by the government about the Windsor Framework.

That test has now failed. It remains to be seen if the government will appeal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUV leader Jim Allister said it was another example of EU colonial rule trumping UK legislation – while the DUP peer Lord Nigel Dodds said it “confirms the detrimental anti Union constitutional ramifications” of the Windsor Framework.

It could result in the Windsor Framework creating not just a all-Ireland goods market – but effectively a separate immigration system in the province than operates in Great Britain.

The Windsor Framework affects much more than the trade in goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as it guarantees certain EU rights here post-Brexit.

Earlier this year, a High Court judgment in Belfast on the government’s controversial legacy act contradicted a claim in the ‘Safeguarding the Union’ deal struck with the DUP that the Windsor Framework applies only to trading goods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document claims that “The important starting point is that the Windsor Framework applies only in respect of the trade in goods - the vast majority of public policy is entirely untouched by it. This includes important areas like immigration, where the UK’s immigration policy and law applies uniformly across the United Kingdom, notwithstanding some recent incorrect assertions about the impact of the Windsor Framework on, for example, the Safety of

Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill”. That claim has been fundamentally undermined by the High Court judgement.

TUV leader Jim Allister responded to the judgement saying: “Once more our subservience to EU law, courtesy of the unaltered Protocol and despite the empty promises of HMG and the DUP, has been underscored by the High Court striking down key aspects of the Rwanda Bill - as it did with the Legacy Bill - because of its conflict with superior EU law and rights as embedded by Art 2 of the Protocol.

“Yet another humiliation and savaging of UK sovereignty as NI is again found to be an EU colony where the writ of Brussels, not London, runs. Here again the DUP’s ‘Safeguarding the Union’ document is exposed as a sham as its promises in paragraph 46 that the Rwanda Bill is untouched by the Protocol are shredded by the High Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now we not only have a trade partitioning Irish Sea border, but now an immigration border too, leaving NI wide open as a magnet for asylum seekers.

“It’s time the DUP disavowed its sell out document and got on the side of demanding, not diminishing, British sovereignty.”

Speaking ahead of the judgement, DUP Sammy Wilson MP said: “This will be a test as to the commitment made by the government” in a debate in parliament. He said the government assured MPs that “NI would not be treated any differently” and that EU rights obligations under the WF did not apply in this case because it is a national decision.

He said if the government’s position is rejected by the court and the WF does stop the immigration laws fully applying here, it will have “serious implications” for NI – including the possibility of the province becoming a magnet for immigration and controls on people travelling from NI into Great Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Loyalist anti-protocol campaigner Jamie Bryson reacted to the judgement by saying the DUP need to disavow the deal they made with the government.

He said: “Today’s outcome confirms what I had pointed out from the very outset. Article 2 of the Protocol applies to a broad and non exhaustive range of areas, spreading the effect of EU law into every aspect of life .

“Now immigration law applies differently in GB than in NI, creating another layer to the Irish Sea border, this time in regards immigration. There is now a border in regards the movement of people with NI further cut off from the rest of the UK.

“There is no point the DUP pretending to be outraged now; they endorsed the Donaldson Deal which at paragraph 46 falsely claimed the Protocol only applied to trade and expressly claimed the EU Charter no longer applied and further claimed immigration was untouched by the Protocol. This was always plainly untrue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad