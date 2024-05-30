'Deeply disappointing' that Stormont has no plans to recoup Casement Park construction money, says TUV
The TUV leader said the failure to seek some payback in return for the additional public funding required is an “intolerable situation” – as the estimated cost of completion has risen from £77.5 million to more than £300m.
Casement Park is one of ten venues across the UK and Ireland approved to host the Euro 2028 tournament, however, it is not yet clear if the derelict GAA stadium will be rebuilt in time for final clearance by the football governing body.
Initially the NI Executive had pledged £62.5m, with around £43m having since been promised by the Irish government.
The GAA has said it is not prepared to increase its contribution from £15m.
In a written question to the Communities minister, Mr Allister asked him to detail "the projected annual income from a rebuilt Casement Park, and whether any plans exist to recoup any of the cost of the project via this income?"
In his answer, the minister said: "I am unable to provide the projected annual income from a rebuilt Casement Park as this forms part of the business case process which is ongoing".
The minister also said that "no plans exist to recoup any of the cost of the project via annual income, in the same way none are in place for UBIRFU (Ulster Branch Irish Rugby Football Union) or Irish FA for their projects."
Mr Allister said: “I am deeply disappointed but not surprised that the DUP Communities Minister has doubled down on his position that there will be no attempt to recoup money spent on Casement Park via events held at the publicly funded GAA stadium.
“We therefore have a situation where the GAA will be gifted a stadium paid for by the taxpayer and permitted to keep 100% of the profits from both GAA and non-GAA events hosted at Casement.”
Mr Allister added: “This is an intolerable situation, particularly when compared with other sports such as football which didn’t received a penny more than the money they were promised in 2011 when the minister announced the delivery of the cash last week.”
