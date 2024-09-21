Diane Dodds questions 'commitment' of health minister and warns of future legislation being 'death sold as treatment'

Diane Dodds has warned about hospital waiting lists, inefficiencies and upcoming public health and assisted dying legislation at the party's conference.

Diane Dodds has questioned the “commitment and focus” of Northern Ireland’s recent health ministers – as she issued warnings about future assisted dying legislation and the implications of new public health legislation on personal liberties.

The party’s health spokesperson highlighted a range of issue on the party’s radar in the coming months – including a warning about the experience of Canada’s assisted dying legislation being “death sold as treatment”.

The Upper Bann MLA also said that proposed new Public Health Legislation could potentially impact on personal liberties and freedoms.

She cited George Orwell’s belief that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it, saying the DUP shares “the growing concerns around some of the powers and controls in what is proposed, fears around personal liberty, and the checks and balances needed to ensure that Government does not abuse its power with unnecessary infringements on people’s lives. On this, we will stand strong”.

There was also criticism of her unionist rivals in the UUP – whose commitment to the role of health minister she questioned.

“Since the restoration of devolution one Health Minister, who professed their love and commitment to the job, promptly upped and left it. His successor, only a few months in has landed another job. The depth and breadth of the challenges, if they are to be addressed, first and foremost requires commitment and focus”, she told her party’s conference in south Belfast on Saturday”, Mrs Dodds said.

Another looming issue facing Northern Ireland is the debate over assisted dying for those with terminal illnesses. It could come here through Westminster legislation and a consent motion from the Assembly. But the Upper Bann MLA has made clear that she will oppose it.

“Canada stands as a stark lesson to those who seek to implement assisted suicide in the UK. What started as a tightly defined piece of legislation limited in scope, has rapidly expanded. Today, in Canada, people with non-terminal conditions, mental health issues, and disabilities are presented with assisted suicide as a therapeutic option, death sold as treatment. How far is too far?