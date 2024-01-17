A disputed account of the UK government’s efforts to assuage the DUP’s objections to the NI Protocol / Windsor Framework indicate that it is still not prepared to “get serious” about clearing the Stormont logjam.

That is the view of TUV leader Jim Allister, reacting to a report in The Daily Telegraph of London concerning the negotiations between the Tories and the DUP.

Over the past month or so, there have been conflicting accounts of the progress being made in talks, and even whether such talks will continue or not.

First the government said that discussions with the DUP about the Irish Sea border had “effectively concluded” in mid-January.

Flag at the entrance to Larne harbour, which is one of the main entry points between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, on September 7, 2021

Yet the DUP at the time insisted that “as far as we are concerned, we are clear the talking continues”.

Then in the last week the DUP said “significant progress” had been made in its talks with the government, adding that such talks would go on: 'Significant progress': Sir Jeffrey Donaldson stresses that talks with government over Windsor Framework / Protocol are yielding 'real' results

Hours later, the NI Secretary declared that the time for talking is over.

Both sides have been reticent about sharing any details about what kind of a deal may be being cooked up.

Now The Daily Telegraph has reported that the talks had prompted the UK government to approach the EU again about getting some “wiggle room” on the Windsor Framework.

The report said: “Cabinet Office officials Mark Davies and Brendan Threlfall as well as Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, the UK’s ambassador to the EU, asked for the bloc for favourable language on the implementation of the ‘Green Lane’, a channel for British goods exported to the province with less border controls…

"It was hoped that by securing confirmation from Brussels that its officials agree with the UK’s interpretation of the deal it could weaken the DUP’s opposition to the agreement.”

It added that “ministers had also prepared legislation offering to protect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK, a £3.3 billion financial package and a new East-West council to bolster intra-UK ties” – adding that none of this has come to fruition.

At the end of the report, The Daily Telegraph notes that “a Downing Street source said it did not ‘recognise this account’ of events and claimed it was based on limited information”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said: “This report confirms my suspension that the Government has yet to get serious about addressing the fundamental issues which need to be settled before Unionists can be expected to return to Stormont.

"It also conforms the negotiations have been wholly within the confines of the Protocol.

“Unless or until the UK Government is prepared to stand up for the equal citizenship rights of the people of Northern Ireland then there can be no movement.

"Without a restoration of Article Six of the Acts of Union and the removal of foreign laws which we do not make and cannot change the Unionist position cannot change.

“This report suggests that what His Majesty’s Government is currently suggesting to the DUP will not alter one word of the Protocol, never mind fulfil the party’s Seven Tests which were at the core of not one but two DUP election campaigns.

“As for the suggestions about a new East-West Council, this is merely an attempt to dress up TUV proposals from December 2020 of an InterTradeUK body.

"TUV has always been clear that such a body would be no substitute for removing the constitutional obscenity of the Protocol.

"Having apparently found common ground with TUV on the need for such a body we look forward to the government addressing the profound constitutional issues created by the Protocol.”