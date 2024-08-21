Doug Beattie and UUP Chair Jill Macauley continue the resignation blame game
Jill Macauley emailed association chairs on Wednesday rejecting Mr Beattie’s claim of ‘irreconcilable differences’ between himself and the officers – saying they had “worked hard to seek a positive outcome”.
She added: “Sadly, that was not possible”.
The email came just a few hours after Doug Beattie released a public statement through official party channels saying that he had “no choice but to step down”.
“Throughout my time as the leader I have always been honest and open. I have not always got things right, but I have accepted responsibility for my failings and I expect others to do similar”, he said.
But Jill Macauley’s email to party officials warned that party discipline would be maintained despite “disloyal” and “self-serving individuals”.
“Bullying behaviour will not be tolerated and Party discipline will be maintained.
“Party officers are committed to moving forward with optimism under new leadership. We will continue to work closely with elected representatives and the membership to achieve our vision. Personally, l am heartened by the positive support at this time from all constituency associations.
“I ask that members avoid speculation and resist the attempts by some to damage the Party. The focus now must be on selection of a new leader who can take forward our positive agenda”, she said.
Earlier, Mr Beattie had squashed speculation about a return, saying: “It would simply not be credible, or right, for me to put my name forward to be re-elected as the party leader. I must accept that while a large number would like me to stay as leader there is an equal number that may not.
“Going forward, I hope that the new leader can continue to modernise the party. They must promote a moderate, inclusive, and positive pro-union message and ensure the Ulster Unionist Party is seen as a forward thinking and progressive party. Such a new leader will be guaranteed my full support”, he said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.