Doug Beattie ‘badly out of touch with grassroots’ on National Anthem, says TUV

Mr Beattie is reported to have said that he would like to see another sporting anthem that doesn’t detract from ‘God Save the Queen’.

TUV North Belfast candidate Ron McDowell said the UUP chief’s comments were “badly out of touch with grassroots unionists and indeed football fans”.

Mr McDowell said: “I have stood on the terraces at Windsor Park on many nights and along with thousands of others sung ‘God Save the Queen’ with passion and pride.

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie.

“The Green and White Army are not just comfortable with the anthem but proud of it. It unites fans rather than dividing them.

“In truth, Northern Ireland matches are one of the few official occasions where the anthem is still sung. Unionists should guard it jealously.”

The TUV in its manifesto published last Friday argued for the anthem being played at all major sporting events, Mr McDowell said.

He continued: “The real sporting scandal which unionists should be campaigning on is the issue of young sports men and women who do not have the right to choose which national flag they can compete under.

“Many sports deny people from Northern Ireland the right to compete under the Union Flag at the Olympics. The TUV will fight for the right of athletes from Northern Ireland in all sports to compete on the international stage for the United Kingdom, And we will certainly fight any attempt to scrap the anthem at Northern Ireland matches ... Doug Beattie’s comments are extremely disappointing.”