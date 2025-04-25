DUP leader Gavin Robinson says the Irish state is in no position to 'point fingers' over the legacy of the Troubles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​The leader of the DUP has said that the Dublin government is in no position to “point fingers” at the UK over its handling of the Troubles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Gavin Robinson made the comments yesterday, a day after the Irish deputy leader Simon Harris appeared alongside UK Northern Ireland secretary Hilary Benn at Hillsborough Castle.

Mr Harris had said that they had a “constructive discussion” about “the complex and important area of the legacy of the past”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after the Irish and UK governments unveiled a “memorandum of understanding” had been reached between them on April 15, paving the way for Dublin to co-operate with the ongoing public inquiry into the Omagh bombing of 1998.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has criticised the Dublin government's stance on the Troubles (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The bomb had originated in the Republic of Ireland, to which the bombers fled after the atrocity.

"It's deeply troubling to see the Republic of Ireland consistently point fingers at the UK over legacy matters while neglecting its own responsibilities,” said Mr Robinson.

"Justice must be a universal pursuit, not a selective one.”

He pointed to “a catalogue of failures on legacy” by the Dublin government, among them “the Republic’s refusal to extradite Rita O’Hare on the grounds that her crime was ‘political,’ is a stark example of that double standard”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Hare was a senior Provo and Sinn Fein figure who served as editor of the An Phoblacht magazine.

She fled to the Republic in the 1970s, accused of attempted murder of a British soldier in Northern Ireland.

"Let’s be clear, her crime was naked sectarian terrorism,” said Mr Robinson.

"Shielding individuals from justice undermines the rights of innocent victims and erodes public confidence in the rule of law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Victims of the Troubles deserve transparency and accountability. It's unacceptable for any government to evade its duty to address past atrocities.