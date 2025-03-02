DUP man slams Trump over Ukraine: US President needs to show humility to back up claim of being appointed by God, says MP Shannon

US President Donald Trump during a press conference in the White House last week. Photo: Carl Court/PA Wire

Donald Trump should show humility over Ukraine to back up his claim of having been appointed by God, says a DUP MP.

Jim Shannon’s words came as the fallout over the US President’s very public bust-up with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky continued, with Tory MP Kemi Badenoch telling a Belfast conference the scenes were “a very difficult day for the entire world”.

On Friday, hopes of a US-backed peace deal in Ukraine were dashed when President Trump and Vice President JD Vance attacked Mr Zelensky during a televised press conference, ridiculing his stance towards America and even his clothing.

Mr Trump was widely criticised over the weekend, with Mrs Badenoch stating: “Having a squabble like that in front of the world was wholly inappropriate – and the only person that it helped was Vladimir Putin”.

Jim Shannon MP. Photo: Richard Townshend

Speaking to the News Letter today (2nd), Strangford MP Jim Shannon, a vocal supporter of Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, expressed a similar view.

"Donald Trump needs to recognise where the evil lies,” he said, “and it lies with Putin.”

Mr Shannon said he was “flabbergasted” by Friday’s scenes, stating that he can’t understand what motivated the US President to behave “with such cruelty and such division”.

"Trump often says that God has appointed him,” said Mr Shannon. "I would suggest he needs to conduct himself with much more understanding, more empathy and more humility if he wants to show that that is the case.”

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House in Washington DC after their meeting in the Oval Office last Thursday (27th). Photo: Carl Court/PA Wire

The MP added that he expects Prime Minister Kier Starmer to make a formal statement in the House of Commons early this week to update the country on how a state visit to America went last week, which he thought would likely include an update on relations between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

"In my view, Kier Starmer has shown leadership and understanding throughout; Donald Trump has not,” said Mr Shannon.

The DUP man’s words came soon after Tory leader Kemi Badenoch rounded on the US President during a speech at a conference for the Northern Ireland branch of the Conservative Party on Saturday (1st).

“The era where we assumed that America is always going to rush to Europe’s defence cannot be assumed anymore,” she said.

“They are our allies – but just because they are allies and friends, and have been supportive, doesn’t mean that we don’t say when something wrong has happened.

“It was quite clear, that having a squabble like that in front of the world was wholly inappropriate, and the only person that it helped was Vladimir Putin. We cannot have that again.”

She added that the UK needs to make sure that “we don't allow the US to walk away or disengage” over Ukraine.

Mr Trump and Mr Zelensky clashed during an angry meeting at the White House on Friday (28th).

The US President rebuked his Ukrainian counterpart, telling him to be more thankful for America’s support and accusing him of "gambling with World War Three" by not going along with ceasefire plans led by Washington.