DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, speaking outside Brownlow House following a meeting of the DUP's ruling executive in Lurgan on Thursday night

Emerging from a meeting of the DUP’s ruling executive in Lurgan, Co Armagh, Sir Jeffrey said he was not yet in position to make a recommendation to party colleagues on whether to return to powersharing, as he was still awaiting final proposals from the UK.

The DUP leader said he was not going to set any deadlines on the engagement with London.

“We’ve just had, I think, a very good meeting, a very positive meeting,” he told reporters.

“I was able to report to our party executive on where we are at the moment in relation to our ongoing discussions with the Government. Clearly there are still gaps between us and them in terms of the shortcomings of the Windsor Framework, the areas where we believe it does not go far enough in delivering for Northern Ireland and our ability to trade within the United Kingdom on its internal market.

“And the party is very clear – we’re focused on what we need to achieve and over the next few weeks we’ll continue that engagement with the Government to try and get to the solution that we need.

“A solution that both unionists and nationalists can support, that provides the strong foundations that Stormont needs to get back up and running.”

Sir Jeffrey said the process with the government remained a “work in progress”.

“We’re waiting on the Government to come back to us with the latest set of proposals to address the concerns that we have raised with them, concerns that are not just those of the DUP but concerns that we have picked up from the business community and from people right across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Even right up to the moment issues that have arisen since the first phase of the Windsor Framework began in implementation.

“So this is work in progress. I reported on that to the party executive but we’re not in a position yet to make any recommendations.”

Asked if he believed the gaps with the Government could be bridged in the coming weeks, Sir Jeffrey said: “I do believe it is possible to get an outcome here that works for Northern Ireland.

“We’ve spelled out to the Government what that looks like both in terms of legislation that is required to safeguard Northern Ireland’s ability to trade within the United Kingdom, our Article Six rights (of the Acts of Union), our economic rights as part of the UK, and also the practical measures that are required to live up to the declarations that the Prime Minister made after the Windsor Framework that goods can flow freely from Great Britain to Northern Ireland that are staying within the UK internal market.”

Sir Jeffrey said there was “absolutely no dissent” expressed during the DUP executive meeting.

“There was I think a strong united approach tonight to how we deal with these issues,” he said.

“And in terms of taking soundings, I talk to my party all the time. I am out and about across Northern Ireland, I visit constituencies on a regular basis, I hold town hall meetings with people. I listen to what people have to say and their concerns. And indeed many of those concerns are at the heart of the proposals we have put to the Government.”

Asked if he believed the institutions could be back before Christmas, the DUP leader said: “Well, we’re waiting for the Government to come back now with the latest set of proposals. We’ll keep working at this.

“It would be great to see an outcome that works for Northern Ireland. It would be great to see a situation where Northern Ireland and our place in the United Kingdom was properly respected and protected in UK law and, yes, to see Stormont back up and running, but I have never set deadlines on this. I’ve continued to work at this and we will engage with the Government until we get the right outcome.”

Responding to a suggestion that the Government might table final proposals next week, Sir Jeffrey said: “That has certainly not been communicated to me that there is a final offer.

