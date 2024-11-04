​There is "no blank cheque" for the redevelopment of Casement Park , the Stormont minister with responsibility for sport has said.

There had been aspirations to rebuild the former GAA ground in west Belfast in time to host a Euros 2028 match, but the new Labour Government said that would not be possible in the time available.

GAA president Jarlath Burns has said the organisation was still planning for a venue with a capacity in excess of 30,000 but said the redevelopment would be more “modest and basic” than what was envisaged when the stadium was earmarked as a host venue for the Euro 2028 football tournament.

Last week, Secretary of State Hilary Benn said the UK Government could not confirm it will provide funding until it knows the costs and sees revised proposals.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons was pressed on funding by the leader of the opposition, Matthew O’Toole.

Mr Lyons said he stands by the Executive’s commitment for the £62.5 million that was agreed in 2011.

At that time, funding was also given for the redevelopment of the football ground, Windsor Park, and the home of Ulster Rugby at Ravenhill.

Both of those projects proceeded, however, the planned redevelopment of Casement Park was delayed due to a number of factor including legal challenges by local residents.

Mr Lyons told MLAs: “Casement Park was, for a variety of reasons, not progressed and, as a result, the cost has gone up.

“We do not have the budget to increase the resource that is there for that at this time, therefore, we need to be looking at what is possible within the budget envelope that we have and what other sources of revenue are available.”

Mr O’Toole pressed Mr Lyons on “not budging” from the sum promised more than a decade ago, which he described as a “real problem”.

“You were in Washington DC talking about investment in sports, in Belfast, in this city, Gaels and everybody else who want to see Casement Park developed deserve clarity from you, are you or are you not going to invest in Casement Park beyond the £62 million?”

The minister responded: “I am not a magician. I do not have a blank check where I can get money together and just say yes, whatever it’s going to cost here, here is the money that is available.

“I have been crystal clear on this issue, and I have been honest on this issue about the funds that are available.

“I was not the one that was standing saying that things were going to be built and things were going to be done in time when that was never going to be the case. I’ve always been straight and I’ve been honest.

“I was not the one, like members of his party that were standing with objectors, which held this up, which contributed to judicial reviews, which put the case up because I know there’s a game that is played sometimes by members on other side of the House.

“Let’s blame unionists, and let’s blame the DUP for everything.