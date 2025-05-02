DUP MLA hits out as Colum Eastwood dismisses Kneecap 'mass hysteria' and says 'we should not police artists'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A DUP MLA has hit out at Colum Eastwood for dismissing the furore around Kneecap as “mass hysteria”.

Maurice Bradley said that if somebody had talked of killing Sinn Fein or SDLP figures, it is doubtful Mr Eastwood would take the same tack.

Kneecap is currently under investigation by counter-terror police over videos which depict, firstly, a member telling the crowd at one of their London gigs that “the only good Tory is a dead Tory – kill your local MP” and, secondly, rapper Mo Chara wrapped in a Hezbollah flag while roaring “tiocfaidh ar la, up Hamas, up Hezbollah!”

The group have previously posted a picture on Twitter of member DJ Provai reading the collected thoughts of Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah’s erstwhile leader.

DUP MLA Maurice Bradley was reacting to comments from SDLP MP Colum Eastwood (pictured)

They have since released a statement saying they do not support Hamas or Hezbollah, and rejecting “any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.

The furore around Kneecap first began in earnest when the band displayed the message “F**K ISRAEL” on a screen at the Coachella music festival in California on April 18, along with the accusation that the nation is engaged in genocide in Gaza.

It all comes against a general background of the group flirting with violent republican imagery, quoting from IRA figures, chanting “Brits out” from the stage, and mocking the death of Margaret Thatcher regularly at their gigs (more details at this link).

A number of venues have now cancelled upcoming Kneecap appearances, and there is pressure for Glastonbury to do the same.

Asked about the current controversy on BBC Radio Foyle today, MP for Foyle Mr Eastwood said: “You can't say MPs should be killed and people shouldn't be expressing support for Hezbollah and Hamas, that is absolutely clear.

"I think they have recognised that in the statement they released the other day.

"But also there is a mass hysteria from some elements of politics and of the media around this. The idea this is the major issue unfolding in the world really is quite difficult for people to see, when it's children are being bombed in their houses and in their schools and in their hospitals in Gaza. That I think infuriates people.

"Whether we like what people say or not artists should be entitled to express themselves…

"You should not be ever allowed to express those kind of views around killing people whether it be MPs or not. It's totally abhorrent and it's totally wrong. But you can hold that position but also say that Kneecap and any other artists are entitled to express views on Gaza."

On whether they should be pulled from Glastonbury, he said: “I don't think we should be policing artists at all. And particularly at Glastonbury which has been a place where people could express political opinions freely for many decades, I think it'd be a very strange thing to do."

Mr Bradley, MLA for East Londonderry, told the News Letter: “Colum Eastwood is trying to have it both ways. You cannot, on the one hand, call comments about killing MPs ‘abhorrent’ and then, in the same breath, dismiss the public reaction as ‘mass hysteria’. That’s not leadership, it’s hedging.

"There is a line between artistic freedom of expression and incitement to violence. When you talk about murdering MPs. That’s not art. That’s crossing the line

"If any other group had made similar remarks about Sinn Fein or SDLP politicians, I doubt Mr Eastwood would be calling criticism ‘hysteria’.

"Glastonbury and other platforms have every right and arguably a duty not to give a stage to those who promote violence under the guise of culture.”

Previously when contacted, the band’s manager Daniel Lambert has said: “There’s journalism and then there’s the News Letter Belfast. Nobody from Kneecap will be providing comment to your ‘paper’, ever. Free Palestine!"

Asked about the calls to axe Kneecap from various lineups, he today told the News Letter: “Today is day 62 of an illegal siege of Gaza. Children are starving to death. Have some decency and talk about what matters."

Kneecap’s statement of apology, issued via Twitter, said: “Establishment figures, desperate to silence us, have combed through hundreds of hours of footage and interviews, extracting a handful of words from months or years ago to manufacture moral hysteria.

"Let us be unequivocal: we do not, and have never, supported Hamas or Hezbollah. We condemn all attacks on civilians, always. It is never okay. We know this more than anyone, given our nation's history.

“We also reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual. Ever. An extract of footage, deliberately taken out of all context, is now being exploited and weaponised, as if it were a call to action...

”To the [David] Amess and [Jo] Cox families, we send our heartfelt apologies, we never intended to cause you hurt.