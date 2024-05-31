DUP MLAs names taped over at party's HQ in Lisburn - but Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's remains

The DUP office in Lisburn has had the names of two of its MLAs and ministers removed, with only Sir Jeffrey Donaldson's name remaining. Photo: Gary Mercer.

The names of DUP MLAs Emma Little-Pengelly and Paul Givan have been removed from the party’s offices in Lisburn – but Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s name has remained.

It is understood that the party’s two MLAs will now move to two separate offices in Lisburn.

The party does not appear to own the premises, as Assembly expenses show that its MLAs pay rent for the use of the building.

The landmark building was formerly the town hall and has been occupied by the party’s representatives since the early 2000s.

It has been the base of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for many years. He became the Lagan Valley MP in1997 – first as an Ulster Unionist and then as DUP. In the 2019 general election Sir Jeffrey Donaldson had a majority of 6,499.

The former leader stood down following his arrest on historical sex offence allegations – with which he was subsequently charged – charges he denies.

The issue of the DUP’s MLAs sharing the office with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson after his resignation has received some media attention in recent months. It is understood Paul Givan and Emma Little Pengelly decided to leave the office some time ago, but had a rental contract to fulfil, which has now expired.

The constituency was once a DUP stronghold, but in recent years it has faced a strong challenge from the Alliance Party, who now have two MLAs for the area. Sorcha Eastwood is expected to run the DUP close for the seat in the general election.

The DUP has selected Jonathan Buckley as its candidate. He is currently an Upper Bann MLA and is seen as a rising star in the party – and has made a name for himself in media appearances and campaigning on issues such as relationships and sex education in schools.

The unionist vote in the strongly pro-Union constituency will be split three ways as the Ulster Unionist Robbie Butler and the TUV’s Lorna Smyth are also standing.

This week the DUP announced that opposition to EU law and the Irish Sea border it created will be part of its campaign. Jonathan Buckley has been strongly opposed to the Protocol – but the TUV have decided to challenge him, but not his Upper Bann colleague Carla Lockhart.