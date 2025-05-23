​Strangford DUP MP Jim Shannon has offered to help resolve a row between an Ards historical group and the Housing Executive, after the body removed several plaques from its properties.

The Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) says it removed several "paramilitary murals" and "additional plaques" from the West Winds Estate in Ards.

Mr Shannon did not object to the removal of the murals – but said the plaques had no paramilitary significance, and had been erected by a genuine history group.

NIHE said the actions – on Thursday morning – came as part of a new, "community-led initiative" it is supporting, which aims to improve the image of the estate.

Two historical plaques belonging to 1st Newtownards Somme Society were removed by NIHE from the West Winds Estate in Ards.

“This involves the re-imaging of a number of paramilitary murals which have been replaced by local historical imagery and artwork reflecting the strong heritage and aspirations of those living in the area," it said.

“Additional plaques were placed on our properties without permission, which were not part of the display installed by the community.

“These have been removed and we will continue to engage locally to provide a positive outlook for our tenants in this area.”

​In a statement, 1st Newtownards Somme Society said that "a range of lawful materials", including a plaque commemorating the battle of the Somme in 1916, were removed by masked contractors with the PSNI present in a supporting role. (Police confirmed they were present to support NIHE in removing “two murals”.)

The statement was issued through loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, as Head of Legal Advocacy and Public Relations at JWB Consultancy. It did not criticise removal of the paramilitary murals.

But removing the historical plaques, it said, had caused "significant tension and anger in the local community" and it pressed for the “new” policy to be “equally applied in, for example, South Armagh, West Belfast and East Tyrone".

There had been "no community support" for the actions, it said, pressing for the names of anyone who might have requested the removal.

It also said that no unionist or loyalist would endorse the move because of the precedent it would set for removal of "Union flags and/or other memorials".

The statement said that a "loyalist delegation" - understood to include Mr Bryson and a local councillor - was to meet with NIHE on Friday afternoon.

It intended to press for an explanation of the policy "and a time-frame for when they will be applying it in republican areas".

Jim Shannon defended the historical plaques.

"My understanding is that there is no paramilitary affiliation and indeed when you look at the plaques, I do not see any symbolism of any group I have ever seen," he said. "The 1st Newtownards Somme and Historical are known as an historical group.”