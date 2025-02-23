The DUP have hit out at Jarlath Burns for what they claim is "misleading" comments made by the GAA president in regards to Casement Park.

Speaking at the GAA's Annual Congress in Donegal on Saturday, Mr Burns hit out at Communities Minister Gordon Lyons for his lack of response to him regarding the redevelopment of Casement Park and for failing to attend a GAA match.

A proposal to rebuild Casement as a venue for the Euro 2028 games collapsed last year when the government said it would not bridge a funding gap to deliver the project in time.

When asked about the future of the west Belfast venue, Mr Burns said the Communities Minister has failed to respond to "three action plans" they asked him to do since they met on October 31 last year.

GAA President Jarlath Burns

However, responding to comments made by the GAA president, DUP sports spokesman Stephen Dunne MLA said: “Mr Burns is entitled to his own opinions, but he is not entitled to his own facts.

"We have consistently stood by the allocation of money as agreed by football, rugby and the GAA. It is sitting waiting for the GAA.

"It was not the West Belfast branch of the DUP that stalled the Casement project throughout the planning process. It was local residents with genuine concerns. For Jarlath Burns to land that at the door of the DUP is deeply political and also misleading."

Additionally, Mr Burns also hit out at unionist politicians for failing to condemn signs in Randalstown last week, which described the GAA as “the sporting wing of the IRA”.

He stated: “Not one member of the unionist politicians have condemned it or had anything to say on it.

“So, we are operating in a very hostile environment, there’s no doubt about it, and it’s disappointing to say that because of all the work we do reaching out. That’s where we are.”

However, Mr Dunne said his party did condemn the posters and that the local MLA was interviewed about the matter.

He added: “Whilst GAA grounds and competitions are named after IRA men, it is wholly wrong and untrue to label everyone in the GAA an IRA supporter. Let’s be clear, there is no place for any form of sinister poster in our society.