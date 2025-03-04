DUP slams Sinn Fein "incredulous irony" as party gripes about Belfast £1.6bn missile deal after honouring IRA bomber
East Belfast MLA David Brooks described the party’s complaints about manufacturing 5,000 missiles for Ukraine “a bit rich” after senior Sinn Fein figures praised paramilitary Brendan “Bik” McFarlane, whose funeral was held last week.
The £1.6bn missile deal was criticised by First Minister Michelle O’Neill, who said she was “incredulous” over Belfast factory Thales being picked for the contract – something that means an extra 200 jobs in Northern Ireland.
Mr Brooks countered that the “level of irony is incredulous” after Sinn Fein were recently “hero-worshipping” a man convicted of killing five people and wounding 60 more in a 1975 bombing of a Shankill Road pub.
“Last week Sinn Fein were hero-worshipping an IRA terrorist who murdered five innocent people,” he said, “yet this week they are critical of the UK for helping Ukraine fight against an illegal Russian invasion.
“The defence of democracy and sovereignty in Ukraine is a moral duty. We are helping a nation face down a brutal and illegal invasion.
“I am glad the missiles produced in Northern Ireland are playing a critical role in helping the Ukrainian people defend their homes and their families.
“We should be proud that local industry is contributing directly to the defence of freedom in Europe. Rather than questioning this vital support, Sinn Fein should reflect on their own history and consider what message they send to oppressed people everywhere when they seek to undermine Ukraine’s right to resist.”