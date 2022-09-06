DUP sources last night welcomed the decision to elevate Mr Heaton-Harris to the post given that he is a member of the European Research Group, the powerful lobby of MPs within the Conservative Party which has been consistently opposed to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

The MP, who once described himself as a “fierce eurosceptic”, takes over from Shailesh Vara. Mr Vara was sacked as Secretary of State earlier on Tuesday night.

Former Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis has also received a promotion in Cabinet as Ms Truss’ new Justice Secretary.

Christopher Heaton-Harris once described himself as a 'fierce eurosceptic'

The promotion of an ERG MP is significant given that the group has insisted the Government pushes through the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in Parliament and creates the legislation empowering it to radically change the post-Brexit agreement that unionists say has created an economic border in the Irish Sea between the Province and Great Britain.

Mr Heaton-Harris is a former MEP and worked closely amongst others with the late founder of the DUP, the Rev Ian Paisley, in the European Parliament.

He also worked in Europe with one-time DUP MEP and now TUV leader, Jim Allister, who said: “I always found him good to work with. I trust he will play an active party in delivering NI from the iniquitous Protocol.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson congratulated Mr Heaton-Harris and said the party would request an urgent meeting with him.

The Queen welcomes new Prime Minister Liz Truss during an audience at Balmoral

“Northern Ireland is further hampered in this cost-of-living crisis due to the NI Protocol inflating costs for businesses and consumers as well. This is exactly why we need to see the Secretary of State working to replace the Protocol with arrangements that unionists can support,” Sir Jeffrey said.

The Minister who was tipped to be Northern Ireland Secretary, Conor Burns, tweeted his congratulations to Mr Heaton-Harris.

Ms Truss spoke with Joe Biden yesterday evening, Downing Street said, with the US president congratulating her on her appointment.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden reflected on the enduring strength of the special relationship. They agreed that the partnership between our countries, fortified by our shared values, has been crucial for defending and advancing freedom and democracy in the world,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

“They agreed to build on those links, including by furthering our deep defence alliance through Nato and Aukus.

“The leaders reinforced their commitment to strengthening global liberty, tackling the risks posed by autocracies and ensuring Putin fails in Ukraine.

“The Prime Minister and president discussed a range of domestic issues and agreed on the importance of protecting the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement.

“The Prime Minister and President Biden looked forward to meeting again soon.”

Meanwhile, the leader who first introduced the Protocol as part of a post-Brexit deal with the EU, Boris Johnson, yesterday pledged his loyalty to Liz Truss.

In a valedictory speech on his downfall, the outgoing prime minister hinted that he intends to fade quietly into the background for now, comparing himself to Cincinnatus, a Roman statesman who – according to legend – returned to his farm after triumphing in battle.

Mr Johnson also compared himself to “one of those booster rockets that has fulfilled its function” and will be “gently re-entering the atmosphere and splashing down invisibly in some remote and obscure corner of the Pacific”.

“Like Cincinnatus, I am returning to my plough and I will be offering this Government nothing but the most fervent support,” he added.

Mr Johnson’s reference to the Roman statesman harks back to comments he made during his time as London mayor about his aspirations to serve as PM.

In 2008, he is said to have remarked: “Were I to be called, like Cincinnatus from my plough, obviously it would be a huge privilege to serve.

“But you may have a long time to wait.”

In 2009, he told the Evening Standard: “If, like Cincinnatus, I were to be called from my plough, then obviously it would be wrong of me not to help out.”