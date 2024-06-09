Watch more of our videos on Shots!

DUP’s Jim Shannon has hailed the news that four hostages have been rescued by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army said it had rescued Noa Argamani, 25, Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in a daytime operation in two separate locations in the heart of Nuseirat on Saturday.

The rescue was the largest such recovery since the militants’ assault triggered the conflict. Hamas kidnapped 250 hostages during its attack on southern Israel on October 7, which triggered the Israel-Hamas war. About half were released in a week-long ceasefire in November.

However, Israel says more than 130 hostages remain, with about a quarter of those believed dead, and divisions are deepening in the country over how to bring them home.

Almog Meir Jan, 22, kidnapped from Israel in a Hamas-led attack on Oct. 7, 2023, raises his hands after arriving by helicopter to the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Mr Shannon believes the release of the other hostages should be the goal of the "free world" as the conflict enters its eighth month.

"I visited Israel the week after Easter and met some of the hostages, and met the families who had lost loved ones or had members of their families who had not been released," he told the News Letter.

"I do remember the picture of Noa Argamani, she was pictured dramatically whenever the Hamas attack took place last October.

"It's good to see that she's been released alongside three others.

"Whilst we welcome that, we look to those who have not been released at this moment in time.

"I remember meeting a lady Amanda Damari and her daughter Emily who is currently a hostage and that one has always stuck with me, plus two wee babies in particular.

"My hope is that other hostages would be released as well and that's Israel's goal. That should be the goal of the free world to ensure the hostages are released and that Hamas are ultimately eradicated and destroyed."

The Gaza’s Health Ministry said that at least 274 Palestinians were killed in the Israeli air and ground raid that rescued the four hostages that were held by Hamas.

It added that around 700 other people were injured in Saturday’s operation.

Mr Shannon said it would be “unfair” to question those statistics but that each death – irrespective of which side – should be blamed on Hamas.

He explained: "Let's be clear on one thing, Hamas are to blame for all those who are killed - whether they be Israelis or Palestinians because they are a terrorist organisation who believe in the eradication of all Israelis wherever they may be and the state of Israel.

"They don't care who dies, they've kept the Israeli hostages within refugee camps, within places Palestinians may not even know they are there, so Hamas are to blame for any loss of life.

"I grieve greatly at all loss of life - whether it be those from Palestine origin or those from Israel.

"It would be better if there was no death but the fact is that they've released four hostages and Israel conducted a careful mission with surveillance to deliberately release the hostages with a minimum loss of life.