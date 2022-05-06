ELECTION 2022: East Antrim – DUP man leads the pack as Alliance poll strongly

Gordon Lyons

In the last Assembly election in 2017 Davy Hilditch led the pack, with 6,000 votes exactly, with Mr Lyons polling 3,851.

But this time the results are that Gordon Lyons took 6,256 first preference votes, and Mr Hilditch took 5,662.

No candidates hit the quota, so no-one has been officially elected as yet – though victory for many of the candidates is now inevitable.

The results also reveal the scale of the upset for Roy Beggs; the longest-serving UUP MLA got just 3,549 votes (way down from 5,121 in 2017) and looks set not to retain his seat.

The other results are as follows:

John Stewart, UUP: 6,195

Stewart Dickson, Alliance: 5,059

Danny Donnelly, Alliance: 4,224

Oliver McMullan, Sinn Fein: 3,675

Norman Boyd, TUV: 3,661

Marie McAlister, SDLP: 1,200

Mark Bailey, Green: 754

