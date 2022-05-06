ELECTION 2022: East Antrim – DUP man leads the pack as Alliance poll strongly

In the last Assembly election in 2017 Davy Hilditch led the pack, with 6,000 votes exactly, with Mr Lyons polling 3,851.
But this time the results are that Gordon Lyons took 6,256 first preference votes, and Mr Hilditch took 5,662.
No candidates hit the quota, so no-one has been officially elected as yet – though victory for many of the candidates is now inevitable.
The results also reveal the scale of the upset for Roy Beggs; the longest-serving UUP MLA got just 3,549 votes (way down from 5,121 in 2017) and looks set not to retain his seat.
The other results are as follows:
John Stewart, UUP: 6,195
Stewart Dickson, Alliance: 5,059
Danny Donnelly, Alliance: 4,224
Oliver McMullan, Sinn Fein: 3,675
Norman Boyd, TUV: 3,661
Marie McAlister, SDLP: 1,200
Mark Bailey, Green: 754
MORE ON THIS ELECTION HERE.
MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:
Charity regulator opens investigation into the running of Green Pastures church in Ballymena amid turmoil among leadership