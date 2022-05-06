ELECTION 2022: East Antrim – UUP veteran Roy Beggs struggling for survival

The long-serving MLA, whose father Roy Beggs Senior served as East Antrim MP for over 20 years until 2005, is believed to be behind both the DUP candidates and the Alliance ones.

However, it is not a wipeout for the UUP.

His running mate, John Stewart, is believed to be polling extremely well.

Roy Beggs has long been the key figure for the UUP in East Antrim

Mr Stewart was first elected only in 2017, the last election go-around.

Mr Beggs has long been seen as being on the more traditional unionist side of the party.

He also served as deputy speaker of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, both Gordon Lyons and Davy Hilditch are performing strongly.

ELECTION 2022

However, it is believed the TUV candidate – Norman Boyd – has led a surge in support for his party, but faces a tough uphill climb if he is to clinch a seat.

There have been no official announcements as yet.

More to follow.

