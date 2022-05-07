ELECTION 2022: Ex-UUP chief Mike Nesbitt calls for party to be patient with Doug Beattie’s leadership

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 6th May 2022 - Mike Nesbitt - Ulster Unionist Party at the Northern Ireland Assembly Election Count at Titanic Exhibition Centre, Belfast Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

At time of writing, the UUP share of the overall Province-wide vote appeared to have shrunk.

Mr Nesbitt, a former leader of the Ulster Unionists, told the News Letter: “We have got the right message with the right leader in Doug and the mistake we shouldn’t make is to step away from that progressive, inclusive, confident unionism.

“We have to keep at it until that message gets through.

ELECTION 2022

“We got squeezed this time and I really think there were a lot of people who would vote Alliance that might have given us a first preference.

“Things do change in politics and if we keep going in the same direction with the same leader and are patient it will pay off.”

He was echoing remarks made by Robbie Butler, Mr Beattie’s deputy leader.