ELECTION 2022: Lagan Valley – Double joy for Alliance as all five winners unveiled

Counting has gone right down to the wire, with workers in Ulster University Jordanstown combing through vote transfers until well into the early hours.
The victors are - in the order they were announced - Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP); Robbie Butler (UUP); Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance), Paul Givan (DUP), and David Honeyford (Alliance).
The previous make-up of the seat was two DUP (Givan and Edwin Poots), one UUP (Butler), one Alliance (Trevor Lunn) and one SDLP (Catney).
Their first-preference vote shares are as follows:
Donaldson: 12,626
Butler: 8,242
Eastwood: 8,211
Givan: 5,062
Honeyford: 4,183
More details, videos and analysis will be uploaded in the morning.
MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:
Charity regulator opens investigation into the running of Green Pastures church in Ballymena amid turmoil among leadership