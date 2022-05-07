ELECTION 2022: Lagan Valley – Double joy for Alliance as all five winners unveiled

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 6/5/2022: The Alliance Party's Sorcha Eastwood celebrates being elected for the Lagan Valley constituency at the Jordanstown count with the party's MP, Stephen Farry. PICTURE BY STEPHEN NDAVISON

Counting has gone right down to the wire, with workers in Ulster University Jordanstown combing through vote transfers until well into the early hours.

The victors are - in the order they were announced - Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP); Robbie Butler (UUP); Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance), Paul Givan (DUP), and David Honeyford (Alliance).

The previous make-up of the seat was two DUP (Givan and Edwin Poots), one UUP (Butler), one Alliance (Trevor Lunn) and one SDLP (Catney).

ELECTION 2022

Their first-preference vote shares are as follows:

Donaldson: 12,626

Butler: 8,242

Eastwood: 8,211

Givan: 5,062

Honeyford: 4,183

More details, videos and analysis will be uploaded in the morning.