ELECTION 2022: Lagan Valley – WATCH as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson storms home with over 12,000 votes

The DUP leader polled 12,626 first preference votes; given that the quota was 8,506, he easily took the first seat.
In the last Assembly election in 2017, Paul Givan topped the poll with 8,035 votes.
No other candidates made the quota, though the UUP’s Robbie Butler came close with 8,242, as did Sorcha Eastwood of Alliance with 8,211.
Running mate and former First Minister Paul Givan polled 5,062.
The other results are as follows:
David Honeyford, Alliance: 4,183
Pat Catney, SDLP: 3,235
Lorna Smyth, TUV: 3,488
Gary McCleave, SF: 2,725
Laura Turner, UUP: 1,607
Gary Hynds, Ind.: 735
Simon Lee, Green: 648
Amanda Doherty, PBP: 271
