ELECTION 2022: Lagan Valley – WATCH as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson storms home with over 12,000 votes

The DUP leader polled 12,626 first preference votes; given that the quota was 8,506, he easily took the first seat.

In the last Assembly election in 2017, Paul Givan topped the poll with 8,035 votes.

No other candidates made the quota, though the UUP’s Robbie Butler came close with 8,242, as did Sorcha Eastwood of Alliance with 8,211.

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 6/5/2022: DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson was elected in the first count in the Lagan Valley constituency at the Jordanstown count today. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

Running mate and former First Minister Paul Givan polled 5,062.

The other results are as follows:

David Honeyford, Alliance: 4,183

Pat Catney, SDLP: 3,235

ELECTION 2022

Lorna Smyth, TUV: 3,488

Gary McCleave, SF: 2,725

Laura Turner, UUP: 1,607

Gary Hynds, Ind.: 735

Simon Lee, Green: 648

Amanda Doherty, PBP: 271

More to follow.

