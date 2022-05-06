Scroll down from the latest news from all the count centres.
Northern Ireland Assembly Elections 2022
Last updated: Saturday, 07 May, 2022, 16:50
- Stormont stalemate as Sinn Fein biggest party but DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson sticks to guns on protocol
- Doug Beattie in scrap with Alliance to retain his Upper Bann seat
- Poots takes South Belfast seat but memories of Stalford hurt
- The unionist overall vote stays ahead of the nationalist total, albeit narrowly
Ex-UUP chief Mike Nesbitt calls for party to be patient with Doug Beattie’s leadership
In Strangford, re-elected UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt has said the party should stick with Doug Beattie as leader.
Election 2022: This is who has won a seat so far
Many seats have been taken in the 2022 Assembly election - however, other candidates are facing a nail-biting wait to see if they will make it over the line.
Winning Alliance candidate declares ‘God save the queen!’
Triumphant Strangford Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong has praised the queen in her victory speech.
Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit re-elected in West Belfast.
DUP candidate in South Down Diane Forsythe has just been elected
She came through a campaign that exposed divisions in the party’s local association, saw the resignation of veteran DUP stalwart Jim Wells and his switch to support the TUV’s Harold McKee.
Ms Forsythe was also subjected to a smear campaign in the last week of the election. She has emerged as the first woman to represent Unionism at Assembly level in the constituency.
Re-elected UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said the party should stick with Doug Beattie as leader despite its performance in the Assembly election
Mr Nesbitt told the News Letter’s Political Editor the UUP should also maintain its message of an all embracing, liberal, tolerant unionism.
He admitted that it had been a struggle to secure his Strangford seat and he had been “spooked by the early tallies which were very bad for me at the start but then picked up.”Mr Nesbitt continued:
“We have got the right message with the right leader in Doug and the mistake we shouldn’t make is to step away from that progressive, inclusive, confident unionism.
We have to keep at it until that message gets through. We got squeezed this time and I really think there were a lot of people who would vote Alliance that might have given us a first preference .
Things do change in politics and if we keep going in the same direction with the same leader and are patient it will pay off.”
Our Political Editor spoke to two successful candidates in South Belfast at the Titanic Count, Paula Bradshaw of Alliance and the SDLP’s Matthew O’Toole.
Speaking after she and her running mate Kate Nicholl were both elected on Saturday lunchtime, Ms Bradshaw said Alliance had fought a “very positive and progressive campaign with a fantastic running mate.”She said: “
I think that the constituency is the most diverse in Northern Ireland and so it’s appropriate that we have two representatives for the whole of its population.
Because it is a changing area and Kate has a wonderful track record in terms of helping the BAME community, and she herself is from Zimbabwe.
So we complimented each other in reaching out to the many communities that there are in South Belfast.
Matthew O’Toole of the SDLP will be the party’s lone representative not only for South Belfast but maybe even for the whole of the city in the next Assembly.
He told our Political Editor that while it had been a good election for him he acknowledged it had been a bad one for his party.
“It’s definitely a difficult election for the party in the context of a very big Sinn Fein and Alliance Party vote surge which has depressed our first preference vote in all parts of Northern Ireland.
In relative terms in South Belfast our vote upheld well but given the scale of the surge we had these losses, “ he said.Mr O’Toole denied that the SDLP’s Westminster seat was now under threat in the next general election.
“I think Claire Hanna’s position is safe because she works brilliantly for her constituency. She will continue to do that as she is one of the most accomplished MPs around.”
The TUV have failed to make a breakthrough in Strangford. Mike Nesbitt has won the last seat with Alliance's Nick Mathieson being elected as well.
Concluding her victory speech at the Titanic count centre Alliance’s poll topper Kellie Armstrong cried out: “God Save the Queen.”
This was after a warm tribute to Her Majesty by the Alliance candidate.
