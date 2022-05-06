Election 2022: No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says Paisley

DUP MP Ian Paisley said there would be no devolved government in Northern Ireland while issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol remain unresolved.

By PA Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:25 pm

Speaking at an election count centre in Jordanstown, Mr Paisley said: “I think the elephant in the room is the protocol.

“Until we get this matter fixed we can have whatever election we want but there is not going to be a government until we get that protocol issue resolved.

“Hopefully today will be a focus for the government that they have to now resolve this, not just for unionists but for everyone. The protocol hurts us all.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter

DUP MP Ian Paisley chats with Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry at Jordanstown count centre. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.

He added: “People want the Assembly to function, I want it to function as well but it can’t function when we have this sword of Damocles hanging over us as regards the protocol.”

Ian PaisleyProtocolDUPNorthern Ireland