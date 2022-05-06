Election 2022: No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says Paisley

Speaking at an election count centre in Jordanstown, Mr Paisley said: “I think the elephant in the room is the protocol.
“Until we get this matter fixed we can have whatever election we want but there is not going to be a government until we get that protocol issue resolved.
“Hopefully today will be a focus for the government that they have to now resolve this, not just for unionists but for everyone. The protocol hurts us all.”
He added: “People want the Assembly to function, I want it to function as well but it can’t function when we have this sword of Damocles hanging over us as regards the protocol.”