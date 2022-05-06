Election 2022: No Stormont return until Protocol issues resolved, says Paisley

Speaking at an election count centre in Jordanstown, Mr Paisley said: “I think the elephant in the room is the protocol.

“Until we get this matter fixed we can have whatever election we want but there is not going to be a government until we get that protocol issue resolved.

“Hopefully today will be a focus for the government that they have to now resolve this, not just for unionists but for everyone. The protocol hurts us all.”

DUP MP Ian Paisley chats with Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry at Jordanstown count centre. Picture: Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye.