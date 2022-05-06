Election 2022: Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan elected in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

Jemma Dolan has topped the poll in Fermanagh and South Tyrone.

By Staff Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 10:12 pm

The Sinn Fein candidate was elected on the first count with 9,067 first preference votes.

The quota for Fermanagh and South Tyrone is 8,958.

The results were as follows:

Jemma Dolan SF 9,067 ELECTED

Colm Gildernew SF 7,562

Áine Murphy SF 7,379

Tom Elliott UUP 5,442

Deborah Erskine DUP 5,272

Paul Bell DUP 4,255

Adam Gannon SDLP 3,836

Alex Elliott TUV 3,091

Rosemary Barton UUP 2,912

Matthew Beaumont All 2,583

Denise Mullen Aontú 927

Dónal Ó Cofaigh CCLA 602

Kellie Turtle Green 335

Emma DeSouza Ind 249

Derek Backhouse Ind 128

Emmett Kilpatrick PBP 103

