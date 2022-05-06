Election 2022: Sinn Fein’s Jemma Dolan elected in Fermanagh and South Tyrone

The Sinn Fein candidate was elected on the first count with 9,067 first preference votes.
The quota for Fermanagh and South Tyrone is 8,958.
The results were as follows:
Jemma Dolan SF 9,067 ELECTED
Colm Gildernew SF 7,562
Áine Murphy SF 7,379
Tom Elliott UUP 5,442
Deborah Erskine DUP 5,272
Paul Bell DUP 4,255
Adam Gannon SDLP 3,836
Alex Elliott TUV 3,091
Rosemary Barton UUP 2,912
Matthew Beaumont All 2,583
Denise Mullen Aontú 927
Dónal Ó Cofaigh CCLA 602
Kellie Turtle Green 335
Emma DeSouza Ind 249
Derek Backhouse Ind 128
Emmett Kilpatrick PBP 103