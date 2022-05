The Mid Ulster candidate is tipped to become first minister of Northern Ireland if her party can pull off a historic victory.

Arriving at the Magherafelt count centre, Ms O’Neill was swamped by local and international media.

She appeared upbeat but declined to speculate about what the results might be.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill arrives at the count in Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“It’s very early days, the votes are still being counted.”