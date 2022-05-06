ELECTION 2022: South Antrim – Sinn Fein’s all-Ireland chairman Declan Kearney trounces all to seize seat

He easily reached the 7,623 quota with 9,185 first preference votes.
Mr Kearney – who is the cousin of dissident victim Peadar Heffron, maimed in a 2010 bomb attack – has previously scored well in the area.
He took 6,891 first preference ballot papers in 2017, with Steve Aiken of the UUP coming runner-up with 6,287.
This time around Mr Kearney’s surge put him nearly 2,000 votes clear of anyone else.
The other results are as follows:
John Blair, Alliance: 7,315
Pam Cameron, DUP: 6,899
Steve Aiken, UUP: 5,354
Trevor Clarke, DUP: 4,943
Mel Lucas, TUV: 4,371
Roisin Lynch, SDLP: 3,139
Paul Michael, UUP: 2,821
Roisin Bennett, Aontu: 657
Veronica Lesley, Green: 539
Jerry Maguire, PBP, 251
Andrew Moran, Ind., 262
MORE FROM THIS REPORTER:
Charity regulator opens investigation into the running of Green Pastures church in Ballymena amid turmoil among leadership