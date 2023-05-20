At time of writing, eight of the 11 councils have declared their full results (they are listed below).

In short, whilst much counting is still to go, it seems unionist voters have united behind the DUP to hold it steady, but Sinn Fein have surged, the UUP and SDLP have tumbled, and Alliance have made some in-roads.

In terms of the big picture, while counting is still going on, here is how it stands right now:

Northern Ireland's 11 council constituencies

Sinn Fein:

30.9% of all first-preference votes (up 7.7% on 2019)

137 seats (34 gained so far)

DUP:

23.3% of all first-preference votes (down 0.8%)

117 seats (+/-0)

Alliance:

13.3% of all first-preference votes (+1.8%)

61 seats (12 seats gained so far)

UUP:

10.9% of all first-preference votes (-3.2%)

52 seats (18 seats lost so far)

SDLP:

10.9% of all first-preference votes (-3.2%)

37 seats (15 seats lost so far)

TUV:

3.9% of all first-preference votes (+1.7%)

8 seats (+1)

– Here is the breakdown of finished councils –

Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon:

A catastrophe for the SDLP and UUP, with Sinn Fein on the crest of a wave.

Sinn Fein: 15 (+5)

DUP: 13 (+2)

UUP: 6 (-4)

Alliance: 4 (+1)

SDLP: 1 (-5)

TUV: 1 (+1)

Ind: 1 (+/- 0)

_______________________________________________

Lisburn & Castlereagh:

Woe for the UUP, wow for Alliance.

DUP: 14 (-1)

Alliance: 13 (+4)

UUP: 6 (-5)

Sinn Fein: 4 (+2)

SDLP: 2 (+/-0)

Ind: 1 (+1)

Green: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Mid Ulster:

Yes, you’ve guessed it – a further fiasco for the UUP.

Sinn Fein: 19 (+2)

DUP: 11 (+2)

SDLP: 5 (-1)

Ind: 3 (+1)

UUP: 2 (-4)

_______________________________________________

Mid and East Antrim:

Trio of main unionist parties more or less preserve their power.

DUP: 14 (-1)

UUP: 8 (+1)

Alliance: 7 (+/-0)

TUV: 5

Sinn Fein: 4 (+2)

Ind: 2 (-1)

SDLP: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Ards and North Down:

The council remains Sinn Fein-free after a bid by the party to gain a toe-hold here. The only real movement is a slight Alliance gain.

DUP: 14 (+/-0)

Alliance: 12 (+2)

UUP: 8 (+/-0)

Ind: 3 (+/-0)

Green: 2 (-1)

SDLP: 1 (+/-0)

TUV: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Derry City and Strabane:

The SDLP and Sinn Fein had been on level pegging in the former’s spiritual home… now Sinn Fein dominates outright.

Sinn Fein: 18 (+7)

SDLP: 10 (-1)

DUP: 5 (-2)

UUP: 3 (+1)

Ind: 3 (-1)

People Before Profit: 1 (-1)

Alliance: 0 (-2)

Aontu: 0 (-1)

Fermanagh and Omagh:

Yet another council where the Sinn Fein surge has swept away rivals.

Sinn Fein: 21 (+5)

UUP: 7 (-1)

DUP: 6 (+1)

SDLP: 3 (-2)

Alliance: 2 (+1)

Ind: 1 (-3)

Other: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Antrim and Newtownabbey

The rise of Sinn Fein and the demise of the SDLP is the story emerging here.

DUP: 13 (-1)

SF: 9 (+4)

Alliance: 8 (+1)

UUP: 7 (-2)

SDLP: 1 (-3)

Ind: 2 (+1)

