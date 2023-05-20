News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Election 2023: Antrim and Newtownabbey final results will bring smiles to Sinn Fein faces

The full results are in for Antrim and Newtownabbey – and it’s a big win for Sinn Fein, and a big loss for the SDLP.

By Adam Kula
Published 20th May 2023, 18:45 BST- 3 min read

The former gained four seats, and the latter lost three – while the DUP was also pipped to the post at the very last stage of counting by Stafford Ward, an independent candidate from Rathcoole.

Here’s how it all breaks down:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In 2019, the results were:

Sinn Fein's looSinn Fein's loo
Sinn Fein's loo
Most Popular

DUP 15,100 votes (31.5%) 14 councillors

UUP 9,726 (20.3%) 9 councillors

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alliance 8,970 (18.7%) 7 councillors

SF 6,269 (13.1%) 5 councillors

SDLP 3,742 (7.8%) 4 councillors

Ind 2,564 (5.3%) 1 councillor

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TUV 804 (1.7%) 0

Now they are:

DUP (30.1%) 13 councillors

SF (21.7%) 9 councillors

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alliance (17.1%) 8 councillors

UUP (15.7%) 7 councillors

SDLP (5.3%) 1 councillor

Ind 2,564 (5.3%) 2 councillors

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

TUV (4.5%) 0

• In Ballyclare, the picture is the same as in 2019 except the UUP lost a seat to the Alliance.

Here are the results with first preference votes:

Jeannie Archibald (DUP) 1,655; Vera McWilliam (UUP) 1,131; Lewis Boyle (Alliance) 977; Helen Magill (DUP) 947; Michael Stewart (Independent) 928.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• In Dunsilly, it was the same as 2019 but this time SF snatched a seat off the SDLP.

Results:

Henry Cushinan (SF) 1,390; Annie O’Lone (SF) 1,214; Linda Clarke, (DUP) 977; Jay Burbank (Alliance) 913; Stewart Wilson (UUP) 843.

• In Antrim Town, Sinn Fein surged ahead from nowhere to take top spot in terms of first-preference votes, having not even had a councillor there before. As a result,

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP lost a seat to them.

Results:

Lucille O’Hagan (SF) 1,270; Neil Kelly (Alliance) 1,091; Paul Dunlop (DUP) 986; Leah Smyth (UUP) 744; John Smyth (DUP) 721; Roisin Lynch (SDLP) 678

• In Glengormley, results mirrored 2019 except the SDLP lost a seat to SF.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Results:

Alison Bennington (DUP) 1,432; Eamonn McLaughlin (SF) 1,280; Julian McGrath (Alliance) 994; Rosie Kinnear (SF) 972; Mark Cosgrove (UUP) 952; Paula Bradley (DUP) 852; Michael Goodman (SF) 841.

• In Airport, in 2019 all five of the major parties had a seat. Now the SDLP has lost one to Sinn Fein.

Results:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matthew Magill (DUP) 1,827; Anne-Marie Logue (SF) 1,574; Maighread Ni Chonghaile (SF) 1,335; Paul Michael (UUP) 1,075; Andrew McAuley (Alliance) 1,209.

• In Macedon, Sinn Fein topped the poll, with their candidate doubling his first-preference vote on last time, while the DUP lost a seat to serial independent challenger Stafford Ward.

Results:

Taylor McGrann (SF), 1,326; Matthew Brady (DUP), 1,220; Robert Foster (UUP) 1,138; Billy Webb (Alliance) 1,085; Ben Mallon (DUP) 574; Stafford Ward (Ind) 487.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• In Threemilewater it was an action replay of 2019.

Results:

Mark Cooper (DUP), 1,575; Tom Campbell (Alliance), 1,390; Stephen Ross (DUP), 1,211; Julie Gilmour (Alliance) 711; Sam Flanagan (DUP) 574; Stephen Cosgrove (UUP) 899.

More from this reporter:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

'IRA are ghastly murderous thugs and we must remember that - starting with Gerry Adams'

The 'Northern Irish Elon Musk' adds best part of £1 billion to his wealth as he tops the Ulster names on the 2023 Rich List

What is in Ireland's new so-called 'thought crime' bill, how many years in jail can you get, and which parties are backing it?

Ex-nuclear submarine commander dubs Irish government 'freeloaders' over lack of military power and dependence on UK and NATO

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detectives trying to solve attempted murder of John Caldwell now have 16,667 days'-worth of CCTV footage

Peter Brooke: Death of former Northern Ireland Secretary who coined phrase 'Britain has no selfish or strategic interest in NI' and believed IRA was unlikely to be beaten by force

Brexit: Entirety of UK will have 'not for EU' printed on goods as James Cleverly insists 'Northern Ireland is as much part of UK as north Essex'

Related topics:DUPUUPSDLPSinn FeinAntrimNewtownabbeyElon Musk