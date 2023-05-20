Election 2023: Antrim and Newtownabbey final results will bring smiles to Sinn Fein faces

The former gained four seats, and the latter lost three – while the DUP was also pipped to the post at the very last stage of counting by Stafford Ward, an independent candidate from Rathcoole.

Here’s how it all breaks down:

In 2019, the results were:

DUP 15,100 votes (31.5%) 14 councillors

UUP 9,726 (20.3%) 9 councillors

Alliance 8,970 (18.7%) 7 councillors

SF 6,269 (13.1%) 5 councillors

SDLP 3,742 (7.8%) 4 councillors

Ind 2,564 (5.3%) 1 councillor

TUV 804 (1.7%) 0

Now they are:

DUP (30.1%) 13 councillors

SF (21.7%) 9 councillors

Alliance (17.1%) 8 councillors

UUP (15.7%) 7 councillors

SDLP (5.3%) 1 councillor

Ind 2,564 (5.3%) 2 councillors

TUV (4.5%) 0

• In Ballyclare, the picture is the same as in 2019 except the UUP lost a seat to the Alliance.

Here are the results with first preference votes:

Jeannie Archibald (DUP) 1,655; Vera McWilliam (UUP) 1,131; Lewis Boyle (Alliance) 977; Helen Magill (DUP) 947; Michael Stewart (Independent) 928.

• In Dunsilly, it was the same as 2019 but this time SF snatched a seat off the SDLP.

Results:

Henry Cushinan (SF) 1,390; Annie O’Lone (SF) 1,214; Linda Clarke, (DUP) 977; Jay Burbank (Alliance) 913; Stewart Wilson (UUP) 843.

• In Antrim Town, Sinn Fein surged ahead from nowhere to take top spot in terms of first-preference votes, having not even had a councillor there before. As a result,

UUP lost a seat to them.

Results:

Lucille O’Hagan (SF) 1,270; Neil Kelly (Alliance) 1,091; Paul Dunlop (DUP) 986; Leah Smyth (UUP) 744; John Smyth (DUP) 721; Roisin Lynch (SDLP) 678

• In Glengormley, results mirrored 2019 except the SDLP lost a seat to SF.

Results:

Alison Bennington (DUP) 1,432; Eamonn McLaughlin (SF) 1,280; Julian McGrath (Alliance) 994; Rosie Kinnear (SF) 972; Mark Cosgrove (UUP) 952; Paula Bradley (DUP) 852; Michael Goodman (SF) 841.

• In Airport, in 2019 all five of the major parties had a seat. Now the SDLP has lost one to Sinn Fein.

Results:

Matthew Magill (DUP) 1,827; Anne-Marie Logue (SF) 1,574; Maighread Ni Chonghaile (SF) 1,335; Paul Michael (UUP) 1,075; Andrew McAuley (Alliance) 1,209.

• In Macedon, Sinn Fein topped the poll, with their candidate doubling his first-preference vote on last time, while the DUP lost a seat to serial independent challenger Stafford Ward.

Results:

Taylor McGrann (SF), 1,326; Matthew Brady (DUP), 1,220; Robert Foster (UUP) 1,138; Billy Webb (Alliance) 1,085; Ben Mallon (DUP) 574; Stafford Ward (Ind) 487.

• In Threemilewater it was an action replay of 2019.

Results:

Mark Cooper (DUP), 1,575; Tom Campbell (Alliance), 1,390; Stephen Ross (DUP), 1,211; Julie Gilmour (Alliance) 711; Sam Flanagan (DUP) 574; Stephen Cosgrove (UUP) 899.

