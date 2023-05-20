Election 2023: Antrim and Newtownabbey final results will bring smiles to Sinn Fein faces
The full results are in for Antrim and Newtownabbey – and it’s a big win for Sinn Fein, and a big loss for the SDLP.
The former gained four seats, and the latter lost three – while the DUP was also pipped to the post at the very last stage of counting by Stafford Ward, an independent candidate from Rathcoole.
Here’s how it all breaks down:
In 2019, the results were:
DUP 15,100 votes (31.5%) 14 councillors
UUP 9,726 (20.3%) 9 councillors
Alliance 8,970 (18.7%) 7 councillors
SF 6,269 (13.1%) 5 councillors
SDLP 3,742 (7.8%) 4 councillors
Ind 2,564 (5.3%) 1 councillor
TUV 804 (1.7%) 0
Now they are:
DUP (30.1%) 13 councillors
SF (21.7%) 9 councillors
Alliance (17.1%) 8 councillors
UUP (15.7%) 7 councillors
SDLP (5.3%) 1 councillor
Ind 2,564 (5.3%) 2 councillors
TUV (4.5%) 0
• In Ballyclare, the picture is the same as in 2019 except the UUP lost a seat to the Alliance.
Here are the results with first preference votes:
Jeannie Archibald (DUP) 1,655; Vera McWilliam (UUP) 1,131; Lewis Boyle (Alliance) 977; Helen Magill (DUP) 947; Michael Stewart (Independent) 928.
• In Dunsilly, it was the same as 2019 but this time SF snatched a seat off the SDLP.
Results:
Henry Cushinan (SF) 1,390; Annie O’Lone (SF) 1,214; Linda Clarke, (DUP) 977; Jay Burbank (Alliance) 913; Stewart Wilson (UUP) 843.
• In Antrim Town, Sinn Fein surged ahead from nowhere to take top spot in terms of first-preference votes, having not even had a councillor there before. As a result,
UUP lost a seat to them.
Results:
Lucille O’Hagan (SF) 1,270; Neil Kelly (Alliance) 1,091; Paul Dunlop (DUP) 986; Leah Smyth (UUP) 744; John Smyth (DUP) 721; Roisin Lynch (SDLP) 678
• In Glengormley, results mirrored 2019 except the SDLP lost a seat to SF.
Results:
Alison Bennington (DUP) 1,432; Eamonn McLaughlin (SF) 1,280; Julian McGrath (Alliance) 994; Rosie Kinnear (SF) 972; Mark Cosgrove (UUP) 952; Paula Bradley (DUP) 852; Michael Goodman (SF) 841.
• In Airport, in 2019 all five of the major parties had a seat. Now the SDLP has lost one to Sinn Fein.
Results:
Matthew Magill (DUP) 1,827; Anne-Marie Logue (SF) 1,574; Maighread Ni Chonghaile (SF) 1,335; Paul Michael (UUP) 1,075; Andrew McAuley (Alliance) 1,209.
• In Macedon, Sinn Fein topped the poll, with their candidate doubling his first-preference vote on last time, while the DUP lost a seat to serial independent challenger Stafford Ward.
Results:
Taylor McGrann (SF), 1,326; Matthew Brady (DUP), 1,220; Robert Foster (UUP) 1,138; Billy Webb (Alliance) 1,085; Ben Mallon (DUP) 574; Stafford Ward (Ind) 487.
• In Threemilewater it was an action replay of 2019.
Results:
Mark Cooper (DUP), 1,575; Tom Campbell (Alliance), 1,390; Stephen Ross (DUP), 1,211; Julie Gilmour (Alliance) 711; Sam Flanagan (DUP) 574; Stephen Cosgrove (UUP) 899.