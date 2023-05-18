News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi

Election 2023: Back us say political leaders, as Northern Ireland heads to polls

​The Northern Ireland Protocol has been cited by the leaders of all three main unionist parties in their last-ditch appeal to voters as the province goes to the polls today.

By Adam Kula
Published 18th May 2023, 07:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 07:24 BST

​The DUP, UUP, and TUV all made mention of the post-Brexit arrangements as they delivered eve-of-poll statements, with non-unionists framing the council election as a chance to send a message to the DUP that Stormont should be restored.

Polls open today at 7am, and close at 10pm, with results expected to start flowing in sometime tomorrow afternoon.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After the 2019 elections, the complexion of councillors across Northern Ireland was as follows, according to the ARK election monitoring website:

Counting underway at the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly ElectionCounting underway at the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly Election
Counting underway at the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly Election
Most Popular

DUP (122 seats), Sinn Fein (105), UUP (75), SDLP (59), Alliance (53), Greens (8), TUV (6), People Before Profit (5), PUP (3), and Aontu (1).

Last night DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said today’s election is not just about local councils, “but it will also help shape the future direction of Northern Ireland” as he called for voters to stand united behind his party.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The UUP’s Doug Beattie pledged “confident pro-Union leadership” and “an alternative to stalemate”, while the TUV’s Jim Allister offered a home for voters opposed to “the iniquitous protocol and the infamy of Sinn Fein rule”.

​Read More: NI Protocol features in last-ditch appeals for votes from all three main unionist party leaders

Related topics:DUPJeffrey DonaldsonNorthern IrelandNorthern Ireland ProtocolUUPSinn FeinJim Allister