All have now declared their full results (they are listed below).

It seems unionist voters have united behind the DUP to hold it steady, but Sinn Fein have surged, the UUP and SDLP have tumbled, and Alliance have made some in-roads.

In terms of the big picture, here is how it stands:

Sinn Fein:

30.9% of all first-preference votes (up 7.7% on 2019)

144 seats (39 gained)

DUP:

Chart showing the relative sizes of the parties in the 2023 council election

23.3% of all first-preference votes (down 0.8%)

122 seats (+/-0)

Alliance:

13.3% of all first-preference votes (+1.8%)

67 seats (14 seats gained so far)

UUP:

10.9% of all first-preference votes (-3.2%)

54 seats (21 seats lost so far)

SDLP:

10.9% of all first-preference votes (-3.2%)

39 seats (20 seats lost so far)

TUV:

3.9% of all first-preference votes (+1.7%)

9 seats (+3)

_______________________________________________

– Here is the breakdown of finished councils –

Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon:

A catastrophe for the SDLP and UUP, with Sinn Fein on the crest of a wave.

Sinn Fein: 15 (+5)

DUP: 13 (+2)

UUP: 6 (-4)

Alliance: 4 (+1)

SDLP: 1 (-5)

TUV: 1 (+1)

Ind: 1 (+/- 0)

_______________________________________________

Lisburn & Castlereagh:

Woe for the UUP, wow for Alliance.

DUP: 14 (-1)

Alliance: 13 (+4)

UUP: 6 (-5)

Sinn Fein: 4 (+2)

SDLP: 2 (+/-0)

Ind: 1 (+1)

Green: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Mid Ulster:

Yes, you’ve guessed it – a further fiasco for the UUP.

Sinn Fein: 19 (+2)

DUP: 11 (+2)

SDLP: 5 (-1)

Ind: 3 (+1)

UUP: 2 (-4)

_______________________________________________

Mid and East Antrim:

Trio of main unionist parties more or less preserve their power.

DUP: 14 (-1)

UUP: 8 (+1)

Alliance: 7 (+/-0)

TUV: 5

Sinn Fein: 4 (+2)

Ind: 2 (-1)

SDLP: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Ards and North Down:

The council remains Sinn Fein-free after a bid by the party to gain a toe-hold here. The only real movement is a slight Alliance gain.

DUP: 14 (+/-0)

Alliance: 12 (+2)

UUP: 8 (+/-0)

Ind: 3 (+/-0)

Green: 2 (-1)

SDLP: 1 (+/-0)

TUV: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Derry City and Strabane:

The SDLP and Sinn Fein had been on level pegging in the former’s spiritual home… now Sinn Fein dominates outright.

Sinn Fein: 18 (+7)

SDLP: 10 (-1)

DUP: 5 (-2)

UUP: 3 (+1)

Ind: 3 (-1)

People Before Profit: 1 (-1)

Alliance: 0 (-2)

Aontu: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Fermanagh and Omagh:

Yet another council where the Sinn Fein surge has swept away rivals.

Sinn Fein: 21 (+5)

UUP: 7 (-1)

DUP: 6 (+1)

SDLP: 3 (-2)

Alliance: 2 (+1)

Ind: 1 (-3)

Other: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

Antrim and Newtownabbey

The rise of Sinn Fein and the demise of the SDLP is the story emerging here.

DUP: 13 (-1)

SF: 9 (+4)

Alliance: 8 (+1)

UUP: 7 (-2)

SDLP: 1 (-3)

Ind: 2 (+1)

_______________________________________________

Belfast:

Another story of Sinn Fein’s relentless rise, with a small decline in ‘neithers’ and a gain for TUV.

SF: 22 (+4)

DUP: 14 (-1)

Alliance: 11 (+1)

SDLP: 5 (-1)

Green: 3 (-1)

UUP: 2 (+/-0)

People Before Profit: 1 (-2)

TUV: 1 (+1)

Ind: 1 (+1)

Other: 0 (-2)

_______________________________________________

Causeway Coast and Glens:

A further case of SDLP and UUP in freefall – with gains for SF, Alliance, and TUV.

DUP: 13 (-1)

SF: 12 (+3)

Alliance: 5 (+3)

UUP: 4 (-3)

SDLP: 3 (-3)

TUV: 2 (+2)

Ind: 0 (-1)

Other: 1 (+/-0)

_______________________________________________

Newry, Mourne, Down:

Alliance and SF the big winners here.

SF: 20 (+4)

SDLP: 8 (-3)

DUP: 5 (+2)

Alliance: 5 (+3)

Ind: 2 (-3)

UUP: 1 (-3)

