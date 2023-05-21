News you can trust since 1737
Election 2023: Counting ends! Check out the headline figures and results where you live as Sinn Fein rejoice in being biggest party on councils

Here are the results for the finished councils.

By Adam Kula
Published 20th May 2023, 10:54 BST- 3 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 10:18 BST

All have now declared their full results (they are listed below).

It seems unionist voters have united behind the DUP to hold it steady, but Sinn Fein have surged, the UUP and SDLP have tumbled, and Alliance have made some in-roads.

In terms of the big picture, here is how it stands:

  • Sinn Fein:

30.9% of all first-preference votes (up 7.7% on 2019)

144 seats (39 gained)

  • DUP:

Chart showing the relative sizes of the parties in the 2023 council electionChart showing the relative sizes of the parties in the 2023 council election
23.3% of all first-preference votes (down 0.8%)

122 seats (+/-0)

  • Alliance:

13.3% of all first-preference votes (+1.8%)

Chart showing the relative sizes of the parties in the 2023 council electionChart showing the relative sizes of the parties in the 2023 council election
67 seats (14 seats gained so far)

  • UUP:

10.9% of all first-preference votes (-3.2%)

54 seats (21 seats lost so far)

  • SDLP:

10.9% of all first-preference votes (-3.2%)

39 seats (20 seats lost so far)

  • TUV:

3.9% of all first-preference votes (+1.7%)

9 seats (+3)

_______________________________________________

– Here is the breakdown of finished councils –

  • Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon:

A catastrophe for the SDLP and UUP, with Sinn Fein on the crest of a wave.

Sinn Fein: 15 (+5)

DUP: 13 (+2)

UUP: 6 (-4)

Alliance: 4 (+1)

SDLP: 1 (-5)

TUV: 1 (+1)

Ind: 1 (+/- 0)

_______________________________________________

  • Lisburn & Castlereagh:

Woe for the UUP, wow for Alliance.

DUP: 14 (-1)

Alliance: 13 (+4)

UUP: 6 (-5)

Sinn Fein: 4 (+2)

SDLP: 2 (+/-0)

Ind: 1 (+1)

Green: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

  • Mid Ulster:

Yes, you’ve guessed it – a further fiasco for the UUP.

Sinn Fein: 19 (+2)

DUP: 11 (+2)

SDLP: 5 (-1)

Ind: 3 (+1)

UUP: 2 (-4)

_______________________________________________

  • Mid and East Antrim:

Trio of main unionist parties more or less preserve their power.

DUP: 14 (-1)

UUP: 8 (+1)

Alliance: 7 (+/-0)

TUV: 5

Sinn Fein: 4 (+2)

Ind: 2 (-1)

SDLP: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

  • Ards and North Down:

The council remains Sinn Fein-free after a bid by the party to gain a toe-hold here. The only real movement is a slight Alliance gain.

DUP: 14 (+/-0)

Alliance: 12 (+2)

UUP: 8 (+/-0)

Ind: 3 (+/-0)

Green: 2 (-1)

SDLP: 1 (+/-0)

TUV: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

  • Derry City and Strabane:

The SDLP and Sinn Fein had been on level pegging in the former’s spiritual home… now Sinn Fein dominates outright.

Sinn Fein: 18 (+7)

SDLP: 10 (-1)

DUP: 5 (-2)

UUP: 3 (+1)

Ind: 3 (-1)

People Before Profit: 1 (-1)

Alliance: 0 (-2)

Aontu: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

  • Fermanagh and Omagh:

Yet another council where the Sinn Fein surge has swept away rivals.

Sinn Fein: 21 (+5)

UUP: 7 (-1)

DUP: 6 (+1)

SDLP: 3 (-2)

Alliance: 2 (+1)

Ind: 1 (-3)

Other: 0 (-1)

_______________________________________________

  • Antrim and Newtownabbey

The rise of Sinn Fein and the demise of the SDLP is the story emerging here.

DUP: 13 (-1)

SF: 9 (+4)

Alliance: 8 (+1)

UUP: 7 (-2)

SDLP: 1 (-3)

Ind: 2 (+1)

_______________________________________________

  • Belfast:

Another story of Sinn Fein’s relentless rise, with a small decline in ‘neithers’ and a gain for TUV.

SF: 22 (+4)

DUP: 14 (-1)

Alliance: 11 (+1)

SDLP: 5 (-1)

Green: 3 (-1)

UUP: 2 (+/-0)

People Before Profit: 1 (-2)

TUV: 1 (+1)

Ind: 1 (+1)

Other: 0 (-2)

_______________________________________________

  • Causeway Coast and Glens:

A further case of SDLP and UUP in freefall – with gains for SF, Alliance, and TUV.

DUP: 13 (-1)

SF: 12 (+3)

Alliance: 5 (+3)

UUP: 4 (-3)

SDLP: 3 (-3)

TUV: 2 (+2)

Ind: 0 (-1)

Other: 1 (+/-0)

_______________________________________________

  • Newry, Mourne, Down:

Alliance and SF the big winners here.

SF: 20 (+4)

SDLP: 8 (-3)

DUP: 5 (+2)

Alliance: 5 (+3)

Ind: 2 (-3)

UUP: 1 (-3)

