News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy

Election 2023: Sinn Fein tidal wave leaves republicans in total control of council with outright majority

As with so many other areas, the upshot of the council election in Fermanagh and Omagh is a Sinn Fein tidal wave.

By Adam Kula
Published 21st May 2023, 12:28 BST- 3 min read
Updated 21st May 2023, 13:13 BST

There are seven different districts within the council, and in all but two of them Sinn Fein brought home at least trio of candidates.

The mathematics now mean that Sinn Fein would be capable of forcing through anything it wants in a full council vote.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That’s because even if the unionists, Alliance, SDLP, and the sole independent forged some unlikely pact together, they would still only have 19 councillors to Sinn Fein’s 21.

Most Popular

Last time around, Sinn Fein had only 15 councillors, not enough to ram through motions in the face of unified opposition.

The party now also has a sibling duo on the council, in the form of John and Anthony Feely, elected to neighbouring districts.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among those whose term in office has been renewed is Barry McElduff.

The former Sinn Fein MP and MLA for West Tyrone resigned his Westminster seat in 2018 after posting a video of him balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

Barry McElduff is back on Fermanagh and Omagh District CouncilBarry McElduff is back on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council
Barry McElduff is back on Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

It was interpreted by some as a slight to the victims – something which Mr McElduff strongly denied, saying that it had just been a joke and had nothing to do with the anniversary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Unionists however will at least have cause to welcome the exit of republican Bernice Swift from local politics, after she opted not seek re-election.

She used to be in Sinn Fein, but went independent in 2005 “over their policy position in providing political support and endorsing British policing in Ireland”, and had campaigned against the extradition of Omagh bomber Liam Campbell to eastern Europe.

The results were:

SF: 21 (+6)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

UUP: 7 (-2)

DUP: 6 (+1)

SDLP: 3 (-2)

Alliance: 2 (+1)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ind: 1 (-3)

Other: 0 (-1)

Here’s who was elected:

Enniskillen:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keith Elliott, DUPEddie Roofe, AllianceTommy Maguire, Sinn FeinRoy Crawford, UUPDermot Browne, Sinn FeinRobert Irvine, UUP

Erne East:

Sheamus Greene, Sinn FeinPaul Robinson, DUPThomas O’Reilly, Sinn FeinNoeleen Hayes, Sinn FeinVictor Warrington, UUPGarbhan McPhillips, SDLP

Erne North:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Debbie Coyle, Sinn FeinDiana Armstrong, UUPDavid Mahon, DUPJohn Feely, Sinn FeinJohn McClaughry, UUP

Erne West:

Anthony Feely, Sinn FeinElaine Brough, Sinn FeinDeclan McArdle, Sinn FeinAdam Gannon, SDLPMark Ovens, UUP

Mid Tyrone:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Padráigín Kelly, Sinn FeinRoisin Devine-Gallagher, Sinn FeinAnne Marie Fitzgerald, Sinn FeinPatrick Withers, Sinn FeinShirley Hawkes, DUPBernard McGrath, SDLP

Omagh:

Barry McElduff, Sinn FeinErrol Thompson, DUPCatherine Kelly, Sinn FeinMarty McColgan, Sinn FeinStephen Donnelly, AllianceJosephine Deehan, Independent

West Tyrone:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Buchanan, DUPGlenn Campbell, Sinn FeinAllan Rainey MBE, UUPAnn-Marie Donnelly, Sinn FeinColette McNulty, Sinn FeinStephen McCann, Sinn Fein

More from this reporter:

'IRA are ghastly murderous thugs and we must remember that - starting with Gerry Adams'

The 'Northern Irish Elon Musk' adds best part of £1 billion to his wealth as he tops the Ulster names on the 2023 Rich List

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

What is in Ireland's new so-called 'thought crime' bill, how many years in jail can you get, and which parties are backing it?

Ex-nuclear submarine commander dubs Irish government 'freeloaders' over lack of military power and dependence on UK and NATO

Detectives trying to solve attempted murder of John Caldwell now have 16,667 days'-worth of CCTV footage

Peter Brooke: Death of former Northern Ireland Secretary who coined phrase 'Britain has no selfish or strategic interest in NI' and believed IRA was unlikely to be beaten by force

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brexit: Entirety of UK will have 'not for EU' printed on goods as James Cleverly insists 'Northern Ireland is as much part of UK as north Essex'

Related topics:Sinn FeinFermanaghOmaghUUPSDLPUnionistsElon Musk