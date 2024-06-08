Election 2024: Candidates receive support of old foes as unionism in flux; former UUP MLA David McNarry throws weight behind DUP Strangford hopeful Jim Shannon
Many of those endorsing former rivals are doing so because of those very issues.
Political endorsements aren’t always welcome – but the DUP has been happy to get the backing of former UUP MLA and Northern Ireland UKIP leader David McNarry. He has thrown his weight behind the DUP’s Strangford hopeful Jim Shannon.
Meanwhile in East Londonderry, TUV candidate Allister Kyle has received the support of former UUP and DUP mayors.
Earlier this week Baroness Hoey, not a huge fan of the UUP of late, endorsed the anti-protocol credentials of the UUP’s North Down hopeful Col Tim Collins.
David McNarry’s full-blooded support for the DUP emerged in an email to Michelle McIlveen, seen by the News Letter. The endorsement read: “Set amidst selfish unionist splits bringing joy to Sinn Fein and Alliance ranks, this election is the most important for unionists in decades. Shame in those relishing and perpetuating division.
“Vote with your heads and hearts in order to quell the bullish threat to our Britishness from rampant Irish republicans. Place your trust in Gavin Robinson's leadership and give him a resounding mandate to take control of and restore unionist integrity.
“In Strangford I am supporting Jim Shannon and urge fellow loyal unionists to come out in large numbers across the country to ensure that unionists hold seats and take back seats from Sinn Fein and Alliance”.
TUV East Londonderry candidate Allister Kyle announced the support of a range of former rivals to the party.
He said “There are some interesting people who trust me as their candidate including William Ross who represented East Londonderry on the green benches for many years, former MLA for East Londonderry Boyd Douglas, Sam Cole, a former DUP mayor and David Barbour, a former UUP mayor. I am also humbled to have prominent figures from the local business and sport community such as Raymond Smyth, current vice chair of Coleraine FC on whose board of directors I am proud to serve”.
