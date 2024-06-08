Former UKIP NI leader David McNarry has backed the DUP's Jim Shannon

As the final general election nominations come in, there have been some surprising endorsements for unionist candidates from some once-unlikely places – with the pro-Union body politic in flux after years of chaos over Brexit and the Irish Sea border.

Many of those endorsing former rivals are doing so because of those very issues.

Political endorsements aren’t always welcome – but the DUP has been happy to get the backing of former UUP MLA and Northern Ireland UKIP leader David McNarry. He has thrown his weight behind the DUP’s Strangford hopeful Jim Shannon.

Meanwhile in East Londonderry, TUV candidate Allister Kyle has received the support of former UUP and DUP mayors.

Glenn Moore (TUV Mid Ulster candidate) and Allister Kyle (East Londonderry candidate) on the walls of Londonderry after submitting their papers at the Guildhall.

Earlier this week Baroness Hoey, not a huge fan of the UUP of late, endorsed the anti-protocol credentials of the UUP’s North Down hopeful Col Tim Collins.

David McNarry’s full-blooded support for the DUP emerged in an email to Michelle McIlveen, seen by the News Letter. The endorsement read: “Set amidst selfish unionist splits bringing joy to Sinn Fein and Alliance ranks, this election is the most important for unionists in decades. Shame in those relishing and perpetuating division.

“Vote with your heads and hearts in order to quell the bullish threat to our Britishness from rampant Irish republicans. Place your trust in Gavin Robinson's leadership and give him a resounding mandate to take control of and restore unionist integrity.

“In Strangford I am supporting Jim Shannon and urge fellow loyal unionists to come out in large numbers across the country to ensure that unionists hold seats and take back seats from Sinn Fein and Alliance”.

TUV East Londonderry candidate Allister Kyle announced the support of a range of former rivals to the party.