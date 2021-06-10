Emma Little-Pengelly tells Edwin Poots not to consider her for future DUP roles

Emma Little-Pengelly at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast before the recent meeting to ratify Edwin Poots as the DUP's new leader. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

In a statement issued on Thursday, Ms Little-Pengelly added that she had been “deeply saddened” by what has happened in the party over the last number of weeks.

Ms Little-Pengelly is a former South Belfast MP but she lost her seat to the SDLP’s Claire Hanna in 2019. She later became Mrs Foster’s special adviser.

Mr Poots and Mrs Foster are both set to attend a British Irish Council meeting on Co Fermanagh on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Poots said he is happy to meet with Mrs Foster at any time.

The pair are not believed to have met since she was ousted from the leadership of the party last month.

“I am happy to meet Arlene any time and if Arlene wants to meet me, I’ll be very happy to have those conversations with her,” he said.

“I wish her well, I wish her family well, and I want us all to move on and move forwards, and keeping that relationship open is something I would desire.”

Mrs Foster earlier attended her final Executive meeting as First Minister.

It was put to Mr Poots that he stayed silent at the end of the meeting as other ministers wished her and the other departing DUP ministers Diane Dodds, Peter Weir and Gordon Lyons well.