Emotional Carla Lockhart retains seat in Upper Bann for DUP

By Mark Rainey
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:24 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 05:24 BST
Carla Lockhart has retained her Westminster seat in Upper Bann for DUP, more than 7,000 votes ahead of Sinn Fein rival Catherine Nelson.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Ms Lockhart said he was “humbled” to have polled 21,642 votes – ahead of Ms Nelson on 14,236.

"Last June I lost my much-loved dad, and I know others on this stage also had personal loss as well,” she said.

"He wasn’t just my dad, he was my biggest fan, and an ever-present part of the canvas team.

Carla Lockhart at the Upper Bann count. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA WireCarla Lockhart at the Upper Bann count. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire
"He wouldn’t want to come back to us now because he is in his heavenly home, but his presence and prayers, and general chit chat, are really missed.”

The returning MP went on to say that she was “truly blown away and humbled” by the response of the electorate.

"To increase my vote with a reduced electorate is something I never ever imagined,” Ms Lockhart added.

