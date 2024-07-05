Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Carla Lockhart has retained her Westminster seat in Upper Bann for DUP, more than 7,000 votes ahead of Sinn Fein rival Catherine Nelson.

In an emotional acceptance speech, Ms Lockhart said he was “humbled” to have polled 21,642 votes – ahead of Ms Nelson on 14,236.

"Last June I lost my much-loved dad, and I know others on this stage also had personal loss as well,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He wasn’t just my dad, he was my biggest fan, and an ever-present part of the canvas team.

Carla Lockhart at the Upper Bann count. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/PA Wire

"He wouldn’t want to come back to us now because he is in his heavenly home, but his presence and prayers, and general chit chat, are really missed.”

The returning MP went on to say that she was “truly blown away and humbled” by the response of the electorate.