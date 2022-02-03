EU observers satisfied Protocol checks still being carried out

“We have seen this announcement, obviously we are monitoring the situation on the ground – we have experts who are on the ground in Northern Ireland precisely in relation to the issue of checks,” he said.

The “preliminary information” from those experts “is indeed that those checks are continuing”.

Asked if the entire Brexit trade deal with the UK could be suspended if the Northern Ireland Protocol’s requirements were not met, Mr Mamer said: “I’m not going to get into speculation about what we would undertake in case the checks were to stop … for the moment our indications are that the checks are ongoing.”

Paperwork being checked by staff at the NI Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Northern Ireland Point of Entry (POE) site on Milewater Road in Belfast. PA image

Westminster has insisted the operation of the checks is a matter for Stormont but Mr Mamer stressed the deal was between the UK and the EU, not between Brussels and Belfast.

“What concerns us is not what are the arrangements that are found within the United Kingdom on who is responsible for taking what decision when it comes to the checks, but the fact that the provisions that are in the agreement, on the checks which are foreseen by the agreement, will be respected.”

Talks between the European Union and UK are “progressing well” to resolve the outstanding Brexit issues, No 10 said.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic were due to discuss the state of play in a call later on Thursday, although no significant announcements are expected.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The talks are progressing well, as the Foreign Secretary has set out herself, and we do want to achieve a swift resolution.

“We have seen some movement from the EU in previous months but there is still much more to do.”

The spokesman added: “Carrying out the checks is a matter for the Northern Ireland Executive and we expect them to act within the rules and guidelines as set out currently.

“That said, the protocol as it is currently being enforced is having a real detrimental impact on Northern Ireland businesses and the people of Northern Ireland and that’s why we are seeking change.”

