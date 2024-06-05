EU smoking ban - but not as you know it - smoky hams, fish, sauces and even Tayto crisps banned in NI under new Brussels law
That could spell trouble for the Ulster favourite – Tayto smoky bacon.
Jim Allister says new rules means Tayto won’t be able to produce crisps here that rivals in Great Britain can. The Tandragee-based company – which has five sites throughout the UK – makes crisps for almost all the UK’s major retailers.
The Daily Telegraph reports EU sources saying that smoky bacon crisps made in Great Britain could still be available in Northern Ireland’s shops under the Windsor Framework’s green lane arrangements – they just couldn’t be made here.
Eight smoky flavourings have been banned because health risks could not be ruled out by the European Food Safety Authority. The rule was passed by EU member states this year – over the head of local politicians and with no input from them.
If you like a little smoked ham, fish or cheese – Brussels will allow you to enjoy the products for another five years.
However, fans of smoke flavoured crisps, soups and sauces – which use one of eight banned products – only have two years to tuck in, as they’ll be gone for good in two years.
The TUV boss said: “Those who think the Irish Sea border and being subject to EU law is all about dry constitutional issues should sit up and take notice if they enjoy Tayto Smoky Bacon Crisps!
“EU micro managing and interference knows no limits when it reaches as far as dictating that Tayto in NI must stop producing Smoky Bacon crisps! The latest plan out of Brussels is to ban the use of smoke flavourings in crisps, which, of course, will hit our legendary Tayto factory at Tandragee. Potato crisp factories in GB could still produce such crisps, but not here because of our subjection to EU law - the very thing the DUP claimed they had stopped in the dud Donaldson Deal.
“Not satisfied with diktats over what fillings can be put in our teeth, now the EU wishes to control what snacks we can eat! This is unaccountable EU colonial rule dominating every facet of our lives.
“It all flows, of course, from the abandonment of sovereignty over many facets of Northern Ireland’s economic life to the EU through the iniquitous Protocol. A Protocol which carries the absurdity of this situation even further in that Smoky Bacon crisps produced in GB can come to NI, but we cannot produce them here! The resulting negative impact on a renowned NI manufacturing, Tayto NI, is obvious.
“The fact that the Government and its dud deal with the DUP does nothing to address such madness underscores the stranglehold that the EU is allowed to have over a proclaimed part of the UK.”
DUP peer Lord Dodds has weighed in on the ban.
He told the News Letter: “The Windsor Framework Protocol strikes again at at manufacturing in Northern Ireland.
“Manufacturing is already paying extra duties and costs on inputs from Great Britain.
“It is why, building on progress to date, we must continue to fight to fully restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom including removing the application of EU law in our country and the internal Irish Sea border which it creates”.
Smoke flavourings are used as an alternative to traditional smoking methods. The EU began a risk assessment on the products in 2007. No specific health risks have been confirmed – but experts have been unable to rule out “concerns regarding genotoxicity” for eight smoke flavourings.
