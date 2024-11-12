Ex-military personnel to be able to use veteran's card as voter ID by next time Northern Ireland goes to polls
The province goes to the polls in 2027, as political parties battle it out for Stormont seats.
Before that happens, changes to the voter ID system means former armed forces personnel should be able to use their veteran’s cards as identification.
The change is being brought through by the current government, but Secretary of State Hilary Benn has now confirmed that it should be in place in time for the next Northern Ireland Assembly election.
The news was welcomed by MP Jim Allister, who stated: “The card is a tangible symbol of veterans’ service.
"Adding it to the list [of approved forms of ID] is an appropriate move given that we only have the freedom to take part in elections because of the sacrifice of our servicemen and servicewomen.
"It is welcome that this move will apply to the whole of the UK, including Northern Ireland where so many veterans served during Operation Banner and where many will remember colleagues who paid the ultimate price for the freedom we exercise on polling day.”
The TUV leader had written to Mr Benn over the issue, getting confirmation in response that the change to approved forms of ID will be in place before the date of the next Northern Ireland Assembly election.
Mr Benn added that the “list of identity documents that can be produced at polling stations in Northern Ireland is well established and understood”, and any further changes would only be as part of a wider review.