Former Republican Patrick “Muck” Muckian (left) and loyalist prisoner Lewis Lyttle, who both served time in the Maze during the Troubles, are working together at Black Mountain Shared Space (BMSS) to tell their stories in a cross-community reconciliation project at a former interface area along the Belfast Peace Wall in west Belfast. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Two former Troubles prisoners - one republican and one loyalist - are working together in a cross-community reconciliation programme at an interface in Belfast .

Patrick Muckian and Lewis Lyttle, who both served time in the Maze, take part in the critical engagement group at the new Black Mountain Shared Space building which opened in September.

Over 30 metres of peace wall was removed to make way for the £7 million building at the former Finlay’s factory site on Ballygomartin Road.

It provides services for local residents and activities to encourage people from different backgrounds to spend time together.

Mr Lyttle, who says he was a member of the UDA, was sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder and released under the Good Friday Agreement.

He said: “My thinking started to change when I was out (of prison) because for me it was about my children, trying to make a better life for them.

“I grew up throughout the Troubles and it was hard for anybody in those times. But I want better for my kids and grandkids.”

Mr Muckian describes himself as a republican who supported paramilitary activity. He was sentenced in 1994 over attempted murder, although after appeal his conviction was reduced to hijacking. He was released after three years.

He said: “When I was in jail I started reading up on my history, taking part in discussions. In jail you get time to reflect.

“When I got out of jail I got involved with the Sinn Fein movement doing talks around conflict resolution and I got involved with cross-community groups.”

The two men met each other when they became involved in a critical engagement group at the Black Mountain Shared Space five years ago.

Mr Lyttle said: “That was a 12-week programme, we are now going five years. We discuss a wide-range of hard-hitting topics.

“I always tell people when you leave you still walk away with your identity. I’m a loyalist through and through, nobody will ever change that.

“But it is about learning a bit more about each other’s cultures.”

Mr Muckian said: “The other week we had (Sinn Fein MP) Paul Maskey in, that’s the first politician to come into our group.

“The week after we had John Finucane (Sinn Fein MP) and Philip Brett (DUP MLA) in, Sinn Fein and DUP politicians who both lost family members through the conflict, to give their stories.

“We have had ex-prisoners in, loyalists, republicans, former soldiers, RUC men.

“It is all breaking down them myths, the perceptions that people have.

“We all live together here and we all need to try and accommodate each other.”

The project has been so successful that Mr Lyttle and Mr Muckian are being asked to address other groups about their experiences.

Mr Muckian said: “A lot of people have heard about the Black Mountain Shared Space and the journey we have been on and they are looking for us to go and speak to them, to find out how they can do what we have done.

“Because of our backgrounds, it was suggested there is nobody better than us two to go and do a talk because we have come through the conflict, jail.

“We might argue in a room over a certain topic but we’ll all walk out of the room with our heads held high and still respect each other’s opinions.”

He added: “We have a working relationship when we come together.

“There are still people who are stuck in the past, don’t want to move on, don’t want to see the likes of me and Lewis sitting talking or trying to engage.

“We are still finding our feet five years after meeting, we are still trying to work through things, we have our arguments but we can shake hands and say we agree to disagree.

“But a lot of stuff we do agree on, how we move our communities forward is the one we do agree on.”

Mr Lyttle said: “I will always fight to remain within the United Kingdom. He will always fight for a united Ireland. But we can work together.

“I am entitled to my beliefs, as much as he is entitled to his.

“It doesn’t mean we have to jump over a table and fight with each other.

“We have been on a massive journey but I tell people, it is not about me, it is not about him, it is about our kids and our grandkids.”

Mr Muckian added: “People are fascinated that two former prisoners can sit in a room together.

“It is through engagement and talking. It doesn’t cost anything to talk.”

The Black Mountain Shared Space project was funded by the EU’s Peace IV Programme, managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB). Match-funding was provided by the Department for Communities and the Department of Rural and Community Development in Ireland. Funding was also provided by Belfast City Council.