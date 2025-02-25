Expert to examine if engagement over paramilitary disbandment is required

The UK and Irish Governments are to appoint an independent figure to examine whether a formal process of engagement with paramilitary groups in Northern Ireland is required to bring about their disbandment.

It comes after the Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) said in its latest report that a “twin track” process of law enforcement and tackling the roots of paramilitarism is needed.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn has insisted no financial offer will be made to paramilitary groups to persuade them to end violence.

In its seventh report, the IRC reiterated its call for the two Governments to appoint an independent person to scope out what a formal process of engagement and group transition might look like.

In response, Mr Benn said the two Governments have been “giving consideration to how progress could be made towards ending paramilitarism”.

He said: “The two Governments have agreed to jointly appoint, in the period ahead, within the existing IRC legislative framework, an independent expert to carry out a short scoping and engagement exercise to assess whether there is merit in, and support for, a formal process of engagement to bring about paramilitary group transition to disbandment.

“This will include examining what could be in scope of such a formal process.”

Mr Benn added: “I want to be clear that this is not the start of a formal process itself.

“This scoping exercise is also not a part of, nor an alternative to, the existing law enforcement and criminal justice measures and the wider effort through the Executive Programme to tackle the ongoing violence and harm caused by paramilitary groups.

“I also want to be clear that no financial offer will be made to paramilitary groups or to the individuals involved in them in exchange for an end to violence and ongoing harms.”

The IRC’s report said it had been a “mixed year” in the region, with a decease in shootings and paramilitary-style assaults, but “concerning levels of intimidation, coercive control and threats”.

The body – led by commissioners John McBurney, Monica McWilliams, Tim O’Connor and Mitchell Reiss – was established in 2017 to report annually on progress towards ending paramilitary activity in the region.

It is governed by an international treaty between the UK and Irish Governments which reflected the terms of the Fresh Start Agreement concluded by the two Governments and the Northern Ireland parties in 2015.

In a statement following the seventh report, the commissioners described “shifting dynamics” within both republican and loyalist paramilitary groups.

They said: “There has been a decrease in shooting incidents and paramilitary-style assaults. However, bombing incidents and casualties from paramilitary-style shootings have remained consistent with previous years.

“Intimidation, coercive control and threats linked to paramilitary groups persist and remain a real concern.

“In 2024, we have seen shifting dynamics within both republican and loyalist paramilitary groups, including changes in leadership, reported splits, speculation about possible feuds, ongoing questions about whether actions were sanctioned by paramilitary leaders, various interpretations of larger gatherings of people, and increasing interactions with organised crime.

“We understand that this can be challenging for the PSNI and others in attributing responsibility for, or involvement in, certain actions. However, where there is paramilitary involvement, this must be called out and the harm it causes has to be named.”

The commissioners also emphasised the need for a “twin track” approach of tackling paramilitarism as well as a formal process of group transition.

They said: “Track one comprises a robust and targeted set of law enforcement measures addressing paramilitarism, coupled with an effective wider criminal justice response.

“Track two involves a comprehensive tackling of the deep-rooted socio-economic conditions which are linked to the continuing existence of paramilitarism today.

“Both tracks, which are inter-related, are vital in the task of tackling and ending paramilitarism.

“Our report advocates for a third dimension to complement the twin-track approach: an agreed formal process of group transition, involving direct engagement with the paramilitary groups themselves, in order to bring about their ending.”

The commissioners also welcomed the focus on paramilitarism in the new draft Programme for Government of the Northern Ireland Executive.

They said: “We strongly recommend that some of the targeted paramilitary-focused work which the programme has been responsible for should continue beyond 2027, while also ensuring that consideration is given to those elements of the work of tackling paramilitarism that could be integrated into mainstream policies.”

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck welcomed the IRC report.

“Partnership working is an imperative element in our pursuit to tackle this kind of criminality, which we know creates fear in local communities,” he said.