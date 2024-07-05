Fermangh South Tyrone: UUP candidate Diana Armstrong says ex-MP father would have 'chuckled' to see her fight to regain the seat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Harry West was leader of the UUP from 1974-9 and also MP for Fermanagh South Tyrone briefly from February to October 1974.
"I think my dad would have been chuckling and very proud," she told the News Letter of her campaign.
Ms Armstrong, a UUP councillor, suffered defeat to Sinn Fein's Pat Cullen, who won by a margin of almost 4,600 votes.
It was accepted that while the DUP and TUV approved her as a unity candidate, they did not actively campaign for her because she was not a non-party political candidate.
She refused to say if that was a key factor in her defeat.
"That is up to them to ponder on," she said, adding that she received "a warm welcome" on the doors from members of those parties.
In 2019 Tom Elliott polled 21,929 votes compared to her 20,273, which was a drop of 1.9%.
However the real change this time was a surge of 6.1% in the Sinn Fein vote.
Like former MP Tom Elliott, she believes a boundary change in the constituency could have cost unionism significant votes - she estimates up to 2,500.
She acknowledged that even aside from that, it was still not a very close race.
"There's a lot of elections this year worldwide, and people were probably just fed up with another one.”
She added: "But I still think, you know, we have done extremely well in this constituency and I am very pleased with my team, and the work that we've delivered."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.